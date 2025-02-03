Choppies Sets New Standard With P4000 Living Wage

Initiative to cover employees with over 12 months of service

Increase to come in tranches for newer employees

Choppies seen as setting a higher standard for corporate Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Choppies Group officially launched its P4000 Living Wage initiative over the weekend as a significant stride towards improving the livelihoods of its workforce and setting a precedent for corporate responsibility in Botswana.

“This is more than just a number,” said Choppies Group Head of Human Resources, Molatedi Kgotla, at the launch in Gaborone.

“It represents respect, empowerment, and opportunity – a promise that our workers can live with dignity and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Choppies vouchers

The initiative, effective January 2025, guarantees that all employees with over 12 months of service will earn a minimum total cost-to-company wage of P4000 per month.

For newer employees, the increase will be implemented in tranches over the next two years. Notably, the first P800 of this increment will be issued as Choppies vouchers, ensuring immediate relief for essential needs.

Kgotla emphasised that this wage goes beyond mere compensation. “A living wage ensures access to quality housing, education, healthcare, and the ability to live life to the fullest,” he said.

Corporate responsibility

“This is about creating a sustainable standard of living for our workers while fostering economic progress for the nation.”

The economic implications of this initiative are profound. With increased disposable income, thousands of workers will stimulate local businesses, driving demand and economic activity.

Moreover, the programme serves as a model of corporate responsibility, encouraging other businesses to follow suit in prioritising employee welfare.

Choppies has emphasised the importance of workforce development. A robust graduate programme equips young Batswana with essential skills in retail and supply chain management, paving the way for leadership roles within the company.

Homegrown expertise

“We are cultivating homegrown expertise,” Kgotla stated, stressing the company’s commitment to localisation and reduced dependence on external labour.

But the programme has not been without its challenges because addressing economic fluctuations and inflation remains critical to sustaining the initiative. However, Kgotla expressed confidence in the collaboration between businesses, government and workers to ensure its longevity.

Special recognition was given to Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu, whose long-standing vision for a living wage predated its widespread adoption. “He has been championing this cause since 2009, well before it became a popular concept,” Kgotla said.

Social equity

The P4000 Living Wage initiative reflects a broader commitment to social equity, economic growth, and shared prosperity. “Let this moment remind us of what is possible when businesses and government join forces to uplift our people,” said Kgotla.

In a keynote address at the launch of the initiative, President Duma Boko emphasised the need for reforms in Botswana’s business laws, noting that many of the current regulations are unfriendly to businesses.

He called for changes that would ease the process of doing business in Botswana and attract more investment.

At the margins

President Boko also urged other industry leaders to invest in corporate social responsibility initiatives that can improve the lives of their employees.

“When you put money into the pockets of those at the margins, they will spend it in this economy,” he said. “It will boost the economy and grow our GDP. There’s absolutely no doubt about it.”