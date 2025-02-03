“Building A New Well-Managed Country”: Ndaba’s Vision for Unity and Prosperity

“There is no greater fairness than ensuring every citizen has an opportunity to realise their potential”

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a stirring address at the Budget Pitso for General Stakeholders, Vice President and Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe called for unity, innovation and determination to transform Botswana into the “best-managed country on the African continent”.

Speaking to a packed audience at Travelodge recently, Gaolathe painted a vivid picture of national resilience, citing an inspiring story of French journalist Jean-Dominique Bauby, who overcame paralysis to write a memoir through 200,000 blinks.

“This is the kind of determination we need,” Gaolathe emphasised. “Botswana may face constraints, but we have the talent and spirit to rebuild and innovate. Our people will light the path for this nation.”

Institutional dysfunction

The forum, a key consultation for the 2025/2026 Budget, brought together a cross-section of stakeholders from government, civil society, private enterprise, and international organisations.

Gaolathe stressed the importance of collective effort in tackling challenges such as youth unemployment, institutional dysfunction and economic diversification.

The Budget Strategy Paper prioritises building an inclusive economy, modernising infrastructure and fostering innovation.

Untapped potential

Gaolathe highlighted the need for export-led growth, improved productivity, and reducing trade barriers, while championing reforms to ease business operations, such as consolidating licences into a single system.

The Vice President also called for equity: “There is no greater fairness than ensuring every citizen has an opportunity to realise their potential.”

Gaolathe urged stakeholders to embrace Botswana’s creative industries and digital revolution. From film and music to ICT-driven solutions, he pointed to untapped potential to generate jobs and preserve culture.

“They will create the new Botswana”

“Our youth are brimming with ideas and our elders hold the wisdom to guide them,” said the Vice President. “Together, they will create the new Botswana.”

He called on stakeholders to address systemic barriers, including corruption, inefficiencies in public expenditure and gender inequality.

Gaolathe delivered an impassioned rallying cry: “Our economic and financial position might be undesirable, but we will rise,” he asserted. “Unemployed youth may roam the streets, but we will rise. Together, with resilience and determination, we will rise.”