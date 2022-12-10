Bank Gaborone Sponsors Ba Isago Univerisity 16th Graduation

On Friday, 25 November 2022, Bank Gaborone sponsored graduate awards at Ba Isago University’s 16th anniversary graduation ceremony to the tune of P17,000. As a way to carry forward the government’s mandate of making Botswana a knowledge-based economy, Bank Gaborone has become intentional about empowering Batswana through education.

Over its 16 years, the Bank has been an invaluable contributor to education with the implementation of programmes such as Adopt a school, financial literacy programmes and sponsorships of various students for graduation, with the most recent one being BIUST Graduation- where the Bank sponsored the Best Student in the Department of Chemical and Forensic Science.

The Banks greatest strengths are its partnerships and its ability to nurture relationships between institutions and the wider community. Both Bank Gaborone and Ba Isago, have a long standing relationship which is anchored in both business and a common goal to contribute to a highly competitive society. The partnership enables the Bank to build on the commitment to talent and development of a world class education for Batswana.

Hence, the courses sponsored are aligned to both careers and solutions offered by the Bank. The Wholesale Banking department has an infrastructure and mining portfolio, that provides services to help business venturing or expanding their real estate portfolios and the Credit and Legal departments accommodate individuals who have backgrounds in Law. This is why Bank Gaborone found it fit to sponsor the following courses:

Best Student Bachelor of Commerce in Real Estate

Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying

Bachelor of Commerce in Banking and Finance

Diploma in Real Estate

Diploma in Law

Certificate Real Estate

Unemployment has been highlighted as a challenge among youth in Botswana; hence, Bank Gaborone paving the way to create opportunities for graduates. In 2019, Bank Gaborone launched a Graduate Trainee Programme aimed at empowering and equipping the youth of Botswana with quality knowledge and skills. Through the programme the bank absorbed 8 graduates into its structure. This year, it announced the induction of 7 graduates who will be part of the programme for the next 18 months

“We are always seeking opportunities to make a difference and be connectors of positive change. Our graduate programme has proven to be mutually beneficial to the Bank and the graduates. Furthermore, we plan to provide a training opportunity for the Ba Isago University award recipients ,” said Bank Gaborone Head of Human Resources Bokani Kalake.

Bank Gaborone prides itself on hiring qualified experts and is committed to developing the talent and skills of its employees through training, coaching, and mentoring. “We need their skills, expertise, and knowledge to achieve our strategic business objectives and ensure long-term sustainability. As a result, Bank Gaborone is committed to developing and maximizing talent,” Ms. Kalake stated.