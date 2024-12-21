BDC Charts Path to Economic Transformation

Has P2bn pipeline of projects across various sectors

Fin services sector has lion’s share at 55% of the investment

Soda ash, salt beneficiation to dominate manufacturing projects

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) has unveiled a bold investment strategy aimed at driving the country’s economic transformation and aligning with Vision 2036 objectives of creating a high-income, export-led economy.

Reflecting on its financial performance for the year ending 30 June 2024, the Corporation emphasises its commitment to citizen economic inclusion and sustainable growth.

“Our financial performance reflects prudent management and forward-thinking investment,” it stated in its abridged audited financial statements. “As we navigate the fiscal landscape, we remain dedicated to economic transformation and sustainable growth.”

Ambitious pipeline of projects

BDC has outlined an ambitious pipeline of projects worth approximately P2 billion across various sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure development, financial services, agribusiness, renewable energy, property, ICT and healthcare.

The financial services sector will receive the lion’s share of 55 percent of the total investment, followed by manufacturing at 18 percent and agro-processing at 17 percent.

“These investments are designed to fund financially viable and sustainable ventures that bring about positive and impactful changes to Botswana’s economy,” BDC said.

3,650 long-term jobs

The investments are projected to create 3,650 long-term jobs, with manufacturing and infrastructure projects accounting for 3,550 of these opportunities. Key initiatives include hotel and office development, industrial accommodation for manufacturing firms, and mixed-use development projects.

The manufacturing sector remains a cornerstone of BDC’s strategy, underscoring its role in economic diversification. Projects in this sector are expected to contribute significantly to Botswana’s export-oriented growth, particularly through soda ash and salt beneficiation.

BDC is leveraging opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to expand exports and strengthen regional trade partnerships.

Soda ash and salt beneficiation

“By focusing on soda ash and salt beneficiation, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of Botswana’s natural resources and expand the country’s footprint in international markets,” BDC emphasised.

This aligns with the government’s priorities to transform Botswana into a high-income economy by 2036. BDC’s strategic alignment with Vision 2036 reflects its commitment to fostering economic inclusion, reducing dependency on imports, and enhancing local production capacities.

Beyond financial growth, dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive economic development are highlighted. “Our focus remains on creating long-term, impactful solutions that not only contribute to economic transformation but also improve the lives of Batswana,” the reported stated.

Sustainability and resilience

Renewable energy and healthcare sectors, although smaller in investment allocation, will play a critical role in ensuring sustainability and resilience. Together, these sectors will receive 5 percent of the total investment, demonstrating BDC’s commitment to addressing pressing societal needs.

Reflecting on its achievements and challenges over the past financial year, BDC remains optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. “As we reflect on our journey, we look forward to the opportunities that await,” it said.

“With an unwavering commitment to strategic investment and prudent financial management, BDC is primed to continue its legacy of success.”