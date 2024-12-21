Thebe Ikalafeng Brings His African Odyssey to Gabs 

Author to share reflections from his unparalleled journey across every African country, his efforts to build African brands and his aspirations for a better Africa. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

On Thursday 19 December, Gaborone will play host to a literary celebration of continental proportions as Thebe Ikalafeng, the trailblazing founder of Brand Africa, launches his number one best-selling book, The Traveller: Crossing Borders and Connecting Africa.

The launch, to be held at Exclusive Books, Airport Junction Mall, promises to be an inspiring evening of Ikalafeng sharing reflections from his unparalleled journey across every African country, his efforts to build African brands, and his aspirations for a better Africa.

A Pan-African voyage

The Traveller is more than a memoir; it is a heartfelt love letter to Africa. Ikalafeng’s experiences, from Kimberly to Kilimanjaro, provide a window into a life committed to uncovering the spirit and identity of the continent.

The book weaves together his personal and professional experiences, painting a vivid picture of an Africa often hidden behind external narratives and colonial legacies. Through stories of work, play and discovery, he reveals how the continent’s diversity, resilience and untapped potential can inspire collective growth and unity.

Ikalafeng’s accolades speak volumes about his influence and vision. Recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans and a global branding authority, his journey spans over 30 years of reshaping the African narrative.

From founding the Brand Leadership Group and the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands initiative to serving on numerous prestigious boards, he has tirelessly championed a brand-led African renaissance.

An extraordinary life

His achievements extend beyond corporate success. Whether trekking silverback gorillas in Rwanda, summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, or crossing continents from the Arctic to Antarctica, Ikalafeng has lived an extraordinary life. These adventures enrich The Traveller, offering a deeply authentic perspective on Africa’s landscapes, cultures and opportunities.

Reframing Africa’s Story, Ikalafeng’s message is clear: to truly understand Africa, one must experience it. “The image of Africa is mostly shaped by external narratives and our colonial history,” he reflects in a statement.

“Travelling gives us a richer perspective – and opens us to opportunities to know each other, work with each other, and collectively contribute to a better Africa.”

Africa’s potential

This ethos underpins his work and serves as a guiding principle for his readers, hence the book launch promises more than just a literary encounter.

It will be an evening of inspiration and dialogue with Ikalafeng recounting his journey across the continent and sharing his vision for Africa’s future. For readers, The Traveller offers a chance to connect with Ikalafeng’s passion, courage and unwavering belief in.