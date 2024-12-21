Grow To Black Collective Conclude Sunset Tour

At Nine is the venue for the year’s last show of the quintet that blends jazz with Afrobeat and neo-soul

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With At Nine at Extension in Gabs the venue, jazz enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Grow to Black Collective (G2BC) wraps up their captivating Sunset Tour this Wednesday 18 December 2024.

Following the success of their show at The Conservatory in Phakalane, the quintet is set to deliver an unforgettable finale filled with their signature improvisatory jazz and boundless creativity.

Co-founding DJ and engineer of the band, Maleho “Lex” Makgothi told Time Out: “The Conservatory show was a good time. We performed in a garden space where people enjoyed the music. We served our purpose on the day.”

Musical ingenuity

At its core, the Grow to Black Collective is a powerhouse of musical ingenuity. Led by pianist and composer Laone Thekiso, the quintet features drummer Dylan Lebekwe, bassist Menzi Macala, tenor saxophonist Leatile Tev Serojane, and trumpeter Njaveva Bingana.

Together they seamlessly blend jazz with Afrobeat, neo-soul and cool jazz, crafting a sonic experience that is as structured as it is spontaneous. Their live performances are more than concerts but journeys through a kaleidoscope of sound, offering audiences an intimate connection with the soul of the music.

A nexus of elements

The group’s debut album, The Nexus Suite Vol. 1, showcases their creative depth and versatility. As co-founding DJ and engineer Makgothi describes it, “It’s classical music in form but with a lot of improvisation.”

The album’s title track acts as a “nexus” that connects recurring musical elements throughout the record. The result is a collection of vast, exploratory canvasses that flow effortlessly between genres, each tune a unique, yet interconnected masterpiece.

G2BC’s impressive résumé includes performances on International Jazz Day and Maitisong Festival, as well as a special collaborative demonstration for the President of Switzerland.

Diverse audiences

These appearances highlight the band’s ability to captivate diverse audiences with their rich, genre-defying sound. Their music is a testament to their mastery of jazz as an art form rooted in tradition but is unafraid to push boundaries.

The final stop of the Sunset Tour promises to be an evening of transcendent music and soulful improvisation.

With their unparalleled chemistry and genre-blurring style, the Grow to Black Collective is set to leave an indelible mark on Gaborone’s jazz scene.