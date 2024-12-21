Festive Hits to Look Out For

Collabo amapiano anthem “Biri Marung” is up there at the top of this season’s charts that are also rich in Afro culture

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The festive season is in full swing, and as tradition dictates, it’s the time for music that gets people grooving. This year, both local and regional artists have worked tirelessly to deliver infectious beats that are dominating the airwaves and TikTok timelines.

With dance challenges accompanying these tracks, these hits are set to define the holiday vibe and usher in the New Year with style.

Topping the charts this season is Biri Marung, an amapiano powerhouse collaboration by Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Sje Konka, Tebogo G Mashego, DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, and Scotts Maphuma.

Endless dance challenges

This track has taken radio and TikTok by storm, with its catchy rhythm inspiring endless dance challenges. With its high-energy beats and universal appeal, Biri Marung is poised to become the crossover anthem as we step into 2025.

Blending amapiano with soulful melodies, Mwari Weh brings together Exclusive Drumz, Lioness Ratang, Mr Brown, and Nombulelo Mhlongo.

The song’s title, inspired by traditional and spiritual roots, adds depth to its feel-good vibe. Lioness Ratang’s other trending tracks, Call Me and Nako Tsele, further cement her as a festive season favourite.

Cultural identity through music

Chokoma’s Phika is an Afro culture track sung in SheKgalagari that has resonated deeply with audiences. Riding on the success of his earlier single, Mother Tongue, Phika showcases Chokoma’s ability to celebrate cultural identity through music.

Fresh from winning Best Male Artist at the 13th BOMU Awards, Chokoma is a name to watch this season.

Issa Sisdoh’s collaboration with Ancestral Rituals, Vuma Dlozi Lami, has taken the country by storm, becoming one of the most talked about songs this festive season.

Widespread acclaim

Released in September 2024, the 6-minute-20-second track blends pulsating beats with spiritual undertones, creating an emotional and captivating musical experience. Since its release, Vuma Dlozi Lami has dominated music charts, earning widespread acclaim for its unique sound.

The track has resonated deeply with listeners, cementing its place as a party anthem while maintaining a profound spiritual connection. Its popularity has also caught the attention of South Africa’s top music artists, who have praised its artistry and impact.

Nostalgic Rhythms: “Tsena Rasta”

Monnamogolo Wa Thulaganyo pays homage to the iconic 1980s dance move Stonkana with his festive track, Tsena Rasta. Known for his unique four-string guitar sound, this track builds on the success of his earlier hit, Tlhoma Ka Serethe.

Tsena Rasta offers a nostalgic, yet vibrant tune that connects generations on the dance floor.

From amapiano anthems to Afro Culture hits, this season’s music offers something for everyone. Whether it’s through high-energy TikTok challenges or soulful singalongs, these songs promise to keep the festive cheer alive.

As 2024 winds down, these tracks are the ultimate soundtrack to celebrations across Botswana.