BIC Conference Propels Botswana’s Insurance Industry to Innovation

Experts discussed market insights, emerging trends, regulatory changes and potential deregulation

GAZETTE REPORTER

The recently concluded BIC Inaugural Thought Leadership Insurance Conference 2023 proved to be a resounding success, positioning BIC as a leader in the insurance industry.

Hosted by Botswana Insurance Company (BIC), the conference took place at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone where insurance industry leaders, experts, regulators and thought leaders met to discuss the transformative power of insurance and its potential to shape a new Botswana.

It served as a platform for comprehensive discussions on market insights, emerging trends, regulatory changes and potential deregulation within the insurance industry.

Transformation

By facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration, the conference aimed to drive the insurance industry forward and underscored BIC’s commitment to leading the transformation in Botswana.

In his keynote address, Group CEO of Botswana Insurance Company, Newton Jazire, emphasised the importance of innovative solutions and ideas in reshaping the insurance industry and regulation.

Jazire highlighted the significance of converging and discussing pressing matters affecting the insurance industry, such as market insights, trends, recent regulations, liberalisation and potential deregulations that could foster growth of the insurance market.

“We wanted to create a platform that empowers Batswana and transform Botswana’s operating landscape,” he said. “We want more people at the top with us.

High-income economy

“That is the only way we can lift the country and realise the vision of becoming a high-income economy that has an impeccable workforce.”

Jazire noted the role of insurance in economic development, highlighting its position as a first line of defence, protecting businesses, individuals and countries from catastrophes through robust financial structures and adequate reserve coverage.

