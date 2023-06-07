Tutume Councillors Face Motion of No Confidence

BCP wants UDC leaders out of chairmanship

Connives with BDP for success of motion

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Another Botswana Congress Party-sponsored motion of no confidence is looming against current Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leaders, this time in the Tutume District Council (TDC).

This comes hot on the heels of a similar development by the BCP in the North West District Council (NWDC) in Maun recently.

The motion will be tabled at the beginning of the full council meeting next week.

BDP councillors

Sources say just like in Maun, the BCP can count on BDP councillors for their aim to oust the UDC from leadership of Tutume District Council and will be rewarded with the chairmanship for their efforts while the BCP will assume the deputy chairmanship.

They will replace incumbent Council Chairman Thatayaone Kehitile with BDP Milton Masumbika of the BDP while Councillor Moseki Mathodi of the BCP will become Deputy Chairman.

The Botswana Gazette is informed that the decision to topple the incumbent council leaders was hatched recently after Councillor Gofaone Mabutho defected from the BCP to the UDC.

Working well together

Asked about this, Mabutho said had heard the rumours but was not certain that she was the root cause. “I can confirm that there are rumours to topple current council leaders,” she said.

“What I have learnt is that the BCP has connived with the BDP to bring a motion of no confidence against our leadership. This plot started recently after the BCP leadership forum that was held in Palapye.

“We do not know whether there was an instruction to do this or not because the parties within the council have been working well together since we elected these people.

Capabilities

“We elected them unanimously for their capabilities. So if this plan of dethroning them is true, it will be suicidal.”

Reached for comment, the councillor reportedly poised to replace the Deputy Council Chairman confirmed existence of a plan to change the council leadership.

“That plan exists but I cannot say it is the brainchild of the BCP because we have not yet discussed it,” Mathodi said and dismissed reports that link him to the deputy chairmanship.