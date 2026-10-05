BITC Targets P30bn Annual Investment

BITC wants to mobilise P30 billion in annual investment, facilitate P10 billion in exports and support 30,000 jobs a year by 2029/30 as Botswana pushes economic diversification.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) plans to more than double its annual investment mobilisation target over the next five years, from P13.6 billion in 2025/26 to P30 billion by 2029/30.

Under its newly unveiled 2025-2030 strategy, launched last Wednesday, the investment promotion agency is also targeting P10 billion in annual exports by the end of the period, while its yearly job creation target is expected to rise from 13,600 to 30,000.

The targets place BITC at the centre of Botswana’s efforts to diversify an economy facing weaker diamond revenues, persistent youth unemployment and pressure to unlock new sources of growth.

EARLY LEAD

BITC has already exceeded the opening investment target under the strategy. During the 2025/26 financial year, it facilitated P14.882 billion worth of investment, more than P1.2 billion above its P13.6 billion target.

The organisation also facilitated P7.325 billion in export revenue and supported Botswana businesses entering 14 additional export markets.

PUBLIC RETURN

BITC Chief Executive Officer Keletsositse Olebile said the organisation’s performance should be assessed against the public funding it has received since its establishment.

“Since our establishment about 15 years ago, in total the government has funded us to the tune of P1.15 billion, that is the cumulative amount of subvention that we have been given. The return on investment that we have achieved over the years, in terms of Foreign Direct Investment, is a total of P29 billion that has been attracted and recorded,” Olebile said at the launch.

By 2029/30, BITC is therefore targeting annual investment mobilisation roughly equivalent to the P29 billion in cumulative foreign direct investment Olebile said the organisation has attracted since its establishment.

GLOBAL PITCH

BITC Executive Director for Business Intelligence Dr Margaret Sengwaketse said the strategy is intended to make Botswana more globally competitive through sustainable investment, stronger exports and an improved international profile.

The strategy is built around eight strategic thrusts, including digital transformation, strategic partnerships, financial sustainability, development of the creative industry, institutional performance and strengthening Botswana’s international image.

BITC also identifies shifts in global trade, technological advancement, the energy transition and the restructuring of global supply chains as opportunities for Botswana to position itself as an alternative investment and export destination.

Post Views: 173