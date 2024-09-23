BMC Unveils Major Projects to Strengthen Global Competitiveness

Groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new Meat Value Addition & Secondary Processing Plant and Revitalisation of BMC Tannery held

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) has embarked on a transformative journey aimed at enhancing its competitiveness in the global beef industry with two ambitious projects.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the initiatives recently, the CEO of the BMC, David Tsheboeng, emphasised the importance of innovation and diversification to secure the long-term sustainability for Botswana’s beef sector.

Cornerstone

“For decades, BMC has been a cornerstone of Botswana’s economy, recognised for delivering high-quality beef to international markets,” he said. “But as the global meat market continues to evolve, so must we.”

The two flagship projects are construction of a new Meat Value Addition & Secondary Processing Plant and Revitalisation of BMC Tannery.

Together these ventures are poised to redefine Botswana’s beef and leather industries, creating opportunities for both local farmers and entrepreneurs.

3,000 square metres

The new Meat Value Addition & Secondary Processing Plant represents a significant leap forward for Botswana’s meat industry.

Spanning 3,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to diversify BMC’s product offerings through advanced processing techniques.

“This is crucial for securing the long-term sustainability and profitability of the beef sector,” said Tsheboeng. “By producing a broader range of high-quality products, we will not only increase our global competitiveness but also create more income opportunities for local farmers and entrepreneurs across the beef value chain.”

Biltong, sausages and polony

The facility is expected to process up to 100 metric tonnes of value-added and further processed meats at full capacity.

The products will include canned foods, retail-pouched beef cuts and cured meats such as biltong, sausages and polony. The project has been allocated P230 million, which will cover construction and commissioning.

“The aim is to empower Botswana’s beef industry by ensuring that premium, value-added products reach both local and international markets,” Tsheboeng noted.

To tackle tannery stench

In parallel, the BMC is also investing in the revitalisation of its tannery in order to modernise its leather processing capabilities and opening new avenues for value creation.

The tannery will process hides into wet-blue leather, which will serve as a foundation for development of a broader leather ecosystem in Botswana.

“We are localising the tanning of hides and skins into high-value leather goods, opening up new opportunities in the leather value chain,” Tsheboeng said.

The revitalisation of the tannery includes construction of an on-site effluent pre-treatment plant in order to meet the highest environmental standards and eliminate the stench that previously plagued operations.

Meat & Leather Park

The tannery project is also linked to a broader vision: development of the Lobatse Meat & Leather Park. Once completed, the park will attract investors interested in transforming wet-blue leather into finished products like shoes, bags, jackets and car seats.

“This investment lays the foundation for a sustainable and dependable market for leather products, while also addressing environmental concerns,” Tsheboeng said.

The revitalisation effort, which is budgeted at P120 million, is being managed by Pinagare Engineers and Pego Projects, with Colic Construction Development (Pty) Ltd as the appointed contractor.

A new era

Both projects are not just about upgrading infrastructure but are also about creating new economic opportunities for Botswana. As the global market for meat and leather goods becomes increasingly competitive, these BMC initiatives will position the country as a dynamic player in the industry.

“The need for greater diversification and innovation in our product offerings has never been more pressing,” Tsheboeng noted.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant step towards positioning Botswana as a more dynamic and competitive player in the global beef industry.”