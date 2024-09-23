Botho University Graduates 511 Students at Class of 2023 Ceremony 

Among the graduates were three students with special needs, which points to Botho University’s efforts to support differently-abled learners

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botho University celebrated the achievements of 511 graduates from its Class of 2023 on Friday 13 September 2024 in a fabulous ceremony held at Boipuso Hall in Gaborone.

The event was graced by notables, including the CEO of Mascom Wireless, Dzene Makhwade-Seboni, as Chief Guest, and the Vice Chancellor of Botho University, Dr Sheela Raja Ram, who delivered powerful speeches to inspire the graduating class to seize global opportunities in an ever-evolving professional landscape.

In her keynote address, Makhwade-Seboni commended the graduates for their academic success and lauded their perseverance through a challenging journey.

Lifelong learning

“Congratulations to the Class of 2023! You are here today because of your hard work, dedication and the unwavering support of your families, friends and mentors,” she said.

She emphasised that education is more than a degree but about cultivating a mindset of lifelong learning and contributing to society.

Makhwade-Seboni also highlighted the importance of embracing qualities like collaboration, digital literacy and critical thinking, which she said will set the graduates apart in the workplace.

The import of “Botho”

Drawing on the institution’s name, she connected these qualities to the Setswana concept of Botho, which she described as embodying respect, community and inclusion.

“The facets of Botho – respect for others, kindness, and tolerance – will serve you well in your professional lives. These values will help you recognise and harness the strengths of your colleagues as you work toward organisational goals.”

The Chief Guest encouraged graduates to step up and contribute their talents confidently, underscoring that employers today seek individuals who bring not just technical skills but a holistic approach to problem-solving.

Challenges of the modern workforce

“Employers value the total package,” she said. “Step forward, raise your hand, and share your ideas. This is how you will open doors to future opportunities.”

Vice Chancellor Dr Ram also expressed pride in the accomplishments of the graduates, emphasising that they were well-prepared for the challenges of the modern workforce.

“Our graduates are entering a world that is uncertain and constantly changing,” she said. “Thanks to the industry-aligned curriculum at Botho University, they are tech-savvy, adaptable, and ready to take on any challenge.”

Real-world experience

Dr Ram noted that Botho University continues to lead in employability initiatives, citing partnerships with global organisations and introduction of remote internships that give students real-world experience across 30 countries.

“This exposure to global industries and multicultural teams is invaluable,” she said. “It prepares our students for the complexities of the future workplace.”

The graduating cohort of 511 included 287 students from campus-based learning and 224 who completed their studies through distance learning, demonstrating the university’s commitment to accessible education.

Among the graduates were three students with special needs, who are seen as a testament to Botho University’s efforts to support differently-abled learners.

