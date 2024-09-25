Robertsons to Celebrate 100 Years with Ramotswa Elders on Independence Day

The Independence Day Kgotla feast is part of Robertsons’ ongoing “What’s for Dinner?” campaign that celebrates Botswana’s culinary heritage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a gesture of appreciation, Robertsons will mark its 100-year milestone in Botswana by hosting a Kgotla celebration with the elderly in Ramotswa on Botswana’s 58th Independence Day.

This event – which is in partnership with CA Sales and Choppies – will be held at the Ramotswa Kgotla, highlighting the brand’s deep connection to Botswana’s rich cultural and culinary heritage.

Adding to the significance of the event, Her Majesty Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of BaLete will preside over the day’s proceedings, underlining the historical and cultural importance of the Kgotla.

A century of family and flavour

As the traditional gathering place in Botswana, the Kgotla symbolises unity and dialogue, making it the perfect venue to honour Ramotswa’s elderly as custodians of Botswana’s culinary traditions.

Having been a staple in Botswana kitchens for over a century, Robertsons has built an enduring legacy of trust. The Marketing Manager of CA Sales, Boago Mahatlane, says Robertsons’ success lies in its consistent quality and deep understanding of local culinary preferences.

“This milestone represents not just a century of product excellence but a century of shared family traditions that Robertsons has been a part of,” Mahatlane said in an interview. The brand’s dedication to enriching traditional Botswana cuisine remains a cornerstone of its appeal.

What’s for Dinner?

The Independence Day Kgotla event is part of Robertsons’ ongoing “What’s for Dinner?” campaign that celebrates Botswana’s culinary heritage. The campaign involves a national journey by Chef Kabo Olesitse in support of street vendors who use Robertsons products.

The Kgotla feast in Ramotswa will be a community affair, showcasing the top winners from the Robertson’s Cook-Off that was held earlier this year by allowing them to shine as chefs for the day.

Robertsons is planning a series of seasonal campaigns that will continue to strengthen the bond between the brand and Batswana. Braai Season will celebrate outdoor cooking while Motshelo Season will emphasise traditional savings practices.

More than just a meal

The festive season will bring exclusive promotions, underscoring the brand’s presence during Botswana’s key family gatherings. Each of these transitions is designed to keep Robertsons close to the heart of Botswana’s culinary traditions.

For the elderly of Ramotswa, the celebration of Botswana Day will represent more than just a meal but will also be a tribute to their role in preserving Botswana’s culinary legacy.

Through the feast in Ramotswa and other events on the campaign, Robertsons is reaffirming its commitment to honouring Batswana for supporting it over the years.

As Botswana celebrates its independence, Robertsons – which long became a beloved household name that dates back to pre-Independence times – celebrates its own journey of a shared history, trust and tradition.