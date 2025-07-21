Bomaid Deepens Corporate Ties Through Customer Engagement in Gaborone

Bomaid recently hosted a two-day customer engagement forum in Gaborone, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, operational efficiency, and improved client experience through digital upgrades and inclusive dialogue with corporate stakeholders

LEATILE ZACHARIAH

In a significant show of commitment to corporate accountability and member empowerment, the Botswana Medical Aid Society (Bomaid) recently held a two-day customer engagement forum at Avani Hotel in Gaborone. The event formed part of Bomaid’s broader strategy to connect with key stakeholders, share progress, and create space for constructive dialogue on how the Society can better serve its customers.

The roundtable-style sessions brought together human resource practitioners, company directors, and decision-makers from corporate clients, offering them a rare opportunity to engage directly with Bomaid senior leadership and Executive Committee. The approach fostered a sense of openness and trust, reflecting Bomaid’s shift toward more inclusive and accountable governance.

Shifting the conversation to systems

Unlike previous years, where discussions focused largely on benefit structures and plan offerings, this year’s engagements prioritized internal operational processes. According to Boineelo Kwelagobe, Customer Experience Manager at Bomaid, the shift is deliberate and necessary: “We’re focusing on the experience of being a Bomaid customer, what happens when you submit a claim, need authorization, or reconcile subscription payments. We want to eliminate pain points and make our systems more responsive.”

Digital innovation and accessibility

Among the major improvements highlighted were enhancements to Bomaid’s digital platforms. These include the early 2025 revamp of its website, which now allows for self-service claims submissions, and the launch of a WhatsApp line designed to streamline customer communication. Bomaid also revealed that more functionality will be rolled out gradually across its digital platforms to allow clients to access information and services conveniently and in real time.

Clients welcome responsiveness

The engagement also functioned as a listening session. Corporate clients took full advantage of the opportunity to share their concerns and experiences directly with decision-makers. Sebilo Winnie Sekaba, a senior HR Officer at a Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority ( BERA), commended the forum:

“This kind of session is long overdue. We appreciate the transparency and the chance to speak face-to-face with decision-makers. The clarity on claims processing and pre-authorizations will help us guide our employees better.”

Similarly, Bantsi Makgothi, Head of People and Culture at Letshego financial services, expressed satisfaction with the level of responsiveness shown:

“It was refreshing to see Bomaid take responsibility and actively listen. We raised concerns about delays in subscription reconciliations, and we’re happy to hear they’re working on a new system to fix that. The self-service platforms also seem promising for managing bulk queries.”

Wellness initiatives and policy changes

Beyond corporate feedback, the sessions provided a platform for Bomaid to share key developments and upcoming initiatives. Among these was the Take Charge program, a personalized wellness education initiative focused on helping customers better understand and utilize their health benefits. The program emphasizes access to preventative screening services, chronic illness management tools, and proactive healthcare decision-making.

Kwelagobe also addressed a notable recent change: the removal of limits on consultations, which had been a point of concern for many customers.

“Our customers told us they felt discouraged from seeking care. We listened and removed the consultation limits. Our goal is to be part of their wellness journey, not a barrier,” she said.

Extending engagement across the country

This Gaborone event followed a series of engagements already conducted in the northern region, including in Francistown, Palapye, Selibe Phikwe, and Serowe. Additional engagements are scheduled for later in the year in the southern region and in Maun, as Bomaid continues its national outreach.

Provider alignment and future focus

Earlier in June, Bomaid also held a “provider pitso” session that brought together service providers from various disciplines, specialists, opticians, pharmacists to present its strategic focus on value-based care and preventative health models. These conversations are part of Bomaid’s multi-layered engagement strategy, ensuring that both service providers and clients are aligned with its mission of delivering accessible, efficient, and ethical healthcare.

Transparency remains a cornerstone of Bomaid’s operations. The two-day engagement was also positioned as a prelude to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the society will provide a full account of its 2024 performance, financial standing, and future plans. With member ownership at the heart of its structure, Bomaid continues to affirm its responsibility to act in the best interest of those it serves.

Through these proactive engagements, Bomaid is positioning itself not only as a health funder but as a committed partner in its customers’ well-being—listening, improving, and evolving with the people it serves.

