Sefalana Forecasts Record Annual Profit

Group expects profit before tax to exceed P530 million for the 2025 financial year but has advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until consolidated results have been published by the end of July

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sefalana Holdings Company Limited anticipates its profit before tax for the 52-week period ended 27 April 2025 to be its highest on record, reaching at least P533 million, the Group has announced.

In a cautionary statement issued through the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Group indicated that its projected profit before tax represents an increase of between 20 percent and 25 percent over the prior year’s of P443 million.

BSE disclosure requirement

Under BSE Listings Requirements, listed companies must disclose any events or circumstances likely to materially affect their financial results. Sefalana’s statement was issued in line with these requirements.

“The Board of Sefalana is very pleased to announce that Sefalana’s Group profit before tax for the 52-week period ended 27 April 2025 will be its highest to date, between 20 percent and 25 percent (approximately P90 million to P110 million) greater than that reported for the comparative 52-week period ended 28 April 2024,” read the statement.

“This is despite the tough trading environment.”

Results expected end of July

The Group said it will publish its consolidated financial results for the year by the end of July 2025, accompanied by commentary explaining the key drivers behind the improved performance. In the meantime, it advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

Sefalana was established in 1974 with six wholesale stores and a maize mill. Over the past five decades, the company has expanded significantly both locally and regionally. It was the first company to list on the Botswana Stock Exchange in 1975.

The Group now operates more than 90 stores across four countries and employs over 5,100 people, up from just 233 at inception.

5,100 employees

Its operations have also diversified to include manufacturing, fresh produce distribution, motor dealerships (including MAN, TATA and Honda), property development, and fuel retail through a recently launched Puma filling station.

Sefalana’s growth strategy has included entering new markets and industries over the years. According to the Group, these efforts have supported its resilience in challenging market conditions.

The statement did not disclose which specific segments contributed most to the forecasted increase in profit, with further details expected in the upcoming financial report.