Bomaid Engages Healthcare Providers Nationwide

Bomaid has launched a new round of structured engagements with healthcare providers across disciplines, aiming to strengthen partnerships, share feedback, and improve member healthcare outcomes

GAZETTE REPORTER

Bomaid has begun a series of structured engagements with healthcare providers across Botswana, building on the momentum of the recent Provider Pitso and the Fund’s 54th Annual General Meeting.

Focus on Dialogue and Collaboration

The sessions are designed to strengthen relationships with providers, follow up on commitments made during earlier meetings, and share progress on feedback received. The forums also gather technical and clinical insights to assess Bomaid’s performance and outcomes, while reaffirming partnerships that directly benefit members.

In addition to the engagement sessions, Bomaid has continued sponsoring Continuous Medical Education platforms, including the Botswana Gynaecology Association Congress, the Botswana Dietetics Association Symposium, the Family Medicine and Primary Healthcare Conference, and the Botswana Dental Association Congress in Kasane.

Upcoming Meetings with Hospital Leaders

A major engagement with hospital chief executives is scheduled to include institutions such as Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital, Gaborone Private Hospital, Sidilega Private Hospital, Diagnofirm, Village Oncology, Karong Medical Centre, and Medlane Medical Centre. Bomaid has indicated that these dialogues are important for drawing insights from healthcare leaders and shaping outcomes that impact members’ clinical care and overall experience.

Voices from Leadership

Bomaid Chief Executive Officer Moraki Mokgosana said the Fund’s wellness mandate depends on close collaboration with providers. “These engagements reaffirm our commitment to listening, adapting, and working collaboratively to advance healthcare delivery in Botswana,” he said.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Sego Macheng noted that providers are “at the heart” of Bomaid’s mandate, adding that the sessions ensure members benefit from innovation and improved clinical outcomes. Chief Clinical Services Officer Dr. Malebogo Kebabonye highlighted that the engagements also identify gaps on the ground and encourage joint solutions aligned with Botswana’s broader health priorities.

Integrated Approach to Wellness

According to Bomaid, the structured provider sessions reflect its integrated approach to healthcare, recognising that providers are critical stakeholders in ensuring quality, timely, and accessible care for members.