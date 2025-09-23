Botswana Signs Hemp Investment MoU

In a development that involves the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the National Agricultural Research and Development Institute, the government has signed a MoU with Hemp Innovations Europe towards establishing an industrial hemp sector in Botswana

Botswana has taken a step towards diversifying its agricultural sector with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) and Hemp Innovations Europe (HIE) AB.

The agreement also involves the Office of the President, the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN), and the National Agricultural Research and Development Institute (NARDI).

The MoU seeks to establish cooperation in education, research, value chain development, policy advocacy, and innovation around industrial hemp and sustainable agriculture. It also aims to promote bio-based value chain development in Botswana.

Licit industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis

Speaking at the ceremony, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Joel Ramaphoi, described the development as “a testament of implementation of government pronouncement to allow for licit growing and processing of industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis”.

Ramaphoi highlighted the wider impact of the decision, noting that “industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis have a multiplier effect on job creation, investment, and creation of industrial linkages”.

In her keynote address, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Seeng Manne, said the government was developing a framework to guide the establishment of industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis projects.

Diversity in agriculture

“The bold decision to allow for licit cultivation of industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis will allow for more diversity in agricultural production, create sustainable jobs and bring investment into Botswana,” she said.

Manne called on government agencies involved in the project to “be agile and work with speed” to ensure its smooth implementation, adding that her ministry is ready to facilitate and resolve challenges that investors may faced.

Founder and CEO of Hemp Innovations Europe, Clas Dahlin, expressed appreciation for the government’s role in enabling the investment. He commended Botswana’s institutions for collaborating to create a favourable environment for the hemp industry.

Foundation for hemp industry

“For the Botswana Government to explore potential in the hemp industry shows a paradigm shift in how to build the economy,” he said.

Dahlin added that Hemp Innovations Europe was committed to laying the foundation for the hemp industry in Botswana, pointing to its potential role in economic diversification.

