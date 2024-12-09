Botswana Diamonds Approved For Kalahari Drilling Project 

Located about 60km from Ghaghoo Mine, the company’s KX36 discovery is touted as one of the most promising finds in recent years

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Diamonds PLC has received environmental authorisation to commence drilling two promising targets in the Kalahari Desert.

This milestone marks a significant step in the London AIM and BSE-listed company’s efforts to expand diamond exploration and boost Botswana’s mining portfolio.

The proposed drilling programme will focus on two gravity anomalies near the company’s prized KX36 kimberlite discovery, a 3.5-hectare pipe with estimated resources of 17.9 million tons at 35 carats per hundred tons (cpht), and a potential diamond value of up to $107 per carat.

Authorisation “significant”

The anomalies, covering 12 and six hectares respectively, lie close to Ghaghoo Mine, a dormant asset that offers potential for resource upgrades.

“These new kimberlite targets have the potential to complement our existing resources in the area and transform the region into a hub of diamond exploration,” said the Chairman of Botswana Diamonds, John Teeling.

“The receipt of environmental authorisation is significant. It paves the way for further discoveries that will add value to Botswana’s diamond sector.”

Near Ghaghoo

Located about 60 kilometres from the Ghaghoo Mine, the company’s KX36 discovery is touted as one of the most promising finds in recent years.

According to Botswana Diamonds, the drilling programme – which is slated to begin in the Kalahari’s dry season between April and October next year – could unearth significant diamond resources clustered in the vicinity of KX36.

“We own 100 percent of KX36, and ongoing analysis has already identified numerous anomalies in the area,” Teeling added. “We are optimistic that the Kalahari could host the next major diamond discovery.”

Cornerstone

The authorisation from Botswana’s Department of Environmental Protection underlines the government’s support for sustainable mining initiatives, even as it seeks to diversify the economy.

Mining, particularly diamonds, remains a cornerstone of Botswana’s GDP and export earnings.

The Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds, James Campbell, who is a qualified geologist, expressed optimism about the project.

“Our work to-date has laid a solid foundation for what could be a transformative discovery,” he said. “We are eager to proceed and unlock the potential of these targets.”

Environmental stewardship

The Kalahari Desert, known for its challenging terrain and rich mineral deposits, continues to attract global interest from mining firms.

Botswana Diamonds’ commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship is expected to bolster investor confidence as the company seeks funding to advance the project.