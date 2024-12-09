Wilderness Trust Launches Impact Challenge 

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Wilderness Trust has launched the inaugural Wilderness Impact Challenge, an innovative initiative aimed at advancing wildlife conservation and rural development. With a USD100,000 prize to help bring the winning idea to life, this inspiring challenge builds on Wilderness’ long-standing commitment to conserving Africa’s rich biodiversity, while addressing the urgent need for creative solutions to human-wildlife conflict.

“Conservation as we know it isn’t succeeding fast enough. That’s why we’ve pioneered a new model that’s creatively disrupting the way conservation has traditionally been funded,” said Vincent Shacks, Wilderness Group Impact Manager.

“We’re shifting our focus from merely protecting specific species to reimagining entire ecosystems and economies, ensuring that our solutions are both scalable and sustainable.”

Educate, Empower, and Protect

The Wilderness Impact Challenge seeks resourceful solutions that promote human-wildlife coexistence and enhance wildlife security. Rooted in three core pillars – Educate, Empower, and Protect – Wilderness’ Impact strategy aims to address critical conservation issues. For its 2024 edition, the Challenge will concentrate on the Protect pillar, inviting submissions that focus on wildlife areas and the communities connected to them in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Entries

The Challenge encourages entries from individuals and organisations worldwide, addressing vital areas such as developing technology like early-warning systems and non-lethal deterrents, designing eco-friendly barriers to safeguard crops and livestock, and implementing community-driven conflict resolution and educational programmes.

Following a comprehensive review process, a panel of judges will assess the entries and award the USD100,000 to the most impactful project, assisting in transforming the winning entrant’s or team’s idea into a tangible reality.

“We invite innovators, researchers, and community leaders from all corners of the globe to submit their proposals and join us in this exciting new chapter of conservation. This Challenge embodies our ethos of forging new paths and we are excited to explore disruptive solutions that will balance human and wildlife needs while advancing our commitment to sustainability and impactful change”, concluded Vince.

The Wilderness Impact Challenge opens for entries on 3 December 2024, and closes on 28 February 2025. All interested individuals and organisations are encouraged to register and participate. Finalists will be announced on 14 March 2025, with the winner revealed at the end of March.