Access Bank and Botswana Society for the Deaf Collaborate

Organisations enhance early childhood education and literacy for deaf learners

GAZETTE REPORTER

Access Bank Botswana made a bold move in advancing inclusivity and literacy for deaf children in Botswana through a partnership with the Botswana Society for the Deaf (BSD). As part of its newly launched employee volunteering programme, the bank’s Corporate Investment (CIB) & Business Banking team raised funds to print 300 copies of the “unique and delightful book which combines vibrant images of fruits with their names written in English and finger-spelled in Botswana Sign Language” — an essential resource aimed at improving early childhood education for deaf children across the country.

The initiative aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #4 on quality education, which is a significant step towards closing the gap in early learning for children in underserved communities. The project will directly impact over 600 children, providing them with a foundation in sign language and helping to improve their literacy in a way that is tailored to their unique needs.

Employee-driven volunteering programme

The bank’s employee-driven volunteering programme, which focuses on health, education, environment, and entrepreneurship was launched earlier this year to inspire staff to take active roles in addressing key social issues. The “Fruits with sign language” book project is a perfect example of how the bank’s workforce is coming together to make a tangible difference.

“We’re deeply proud of the dedication and passion shown by our team,” said Akofang Kebonye, Head of Global Transactional Services at Access Bank Botswana. “Printing these books is about making education accessible to every child, regardless of their unique needs. These 300 books represent the opportunity for deaf children to learn and thrive, giving them a solid foundation for the future.”

Deaf Culture Awareness Training

In addition to the book printing project, Access Bank recently held a bank-wide Deaf Culture Awareness Training session led by the Botswana Society for the Deaf. The training aimed to sensitise Access Bank employees to the unique challenges faced by the Deaf community. This also fostered a deeper understanding and respect for the Deaf community and promoting inclusivity while raising awareness within the organisation, making it more attuned to the needs of diverse communities.

The Botswana Society for the Deaf operates the country’s only two primary schools for deaf children in Ramotswa and Francistown. The distribution of these books by

BSD will provide a critical education pathway for children who would otherwise face significant barriers to learning.

Access to literacy

“We cannot express enough how much this partnership means to us,” said Dr Kerileng Mpuang who is the Board Secretary of the Botswana Society for the Deaf. “This project gives deaf children the opportunity to engage with education from the very beginning. Access to literacy is a fundamental right, and thanks to Access Bank Botswana, these children now have the tools they need to start their educational journey on the right foot.”