Morwa Experience: A Journey Into The Heart of The Boy Child 

The performance, which defies explanation because it is meant to be felt and lived, serves as a mirror on the challenges faced by the boy child in Botswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Actor and storyteller Tefo Paya recently brought a captivating theatre piece titled “Morwa Experience” to life at Thapong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone.

Combining storytelling with presentational theatre, the play delves into the life of a young Motswana man on a journey to understand what it truly means to be a man.

Rooted in a personal narrative, the performance serves as a mirror to the challenges faced by the boy child in Botswana, sparking a critical dialogue about their struggles and the societal pressures that shape him.

A theatrical experience

Inspired by the original production “Morwa, the Rising Son,” Paya describes Morwa Experience as a piece that defies explanation because it is meant to be felt and lived.

He told Time Out: “The reason why it’s called the Morwa Experience is that it is best experienced. We can try to tell you about it but you need to feel it. That’s the power of theatre.”

The play reflects the boy child’s journey, from formative childhood to the complexities of manhood, addressing how these experiences deeply shape his identities.

Root causes neglected

Paya’s vision for Morwa Experience extends beyond the stage. He seeks to challenge the conventional narratives around boys and men, arguing that society often antagonises men without addressing the root causes of their struggles.

“We often focus on men as perpetrators of social ills but rarely explore the causes behind these behaviours,” he explained.

By revisiting childhood and adolescence, Paya hopes to inspire introspection and the creation of safe spaces where healing can begin. “If we understand where things shifted in our own upbringings, we can create better spaces for our children,” he said.

Three-act journey

The play unfolds in three poignant acts, each capturing a distinct phase of life. The “Supertowels and Teddybears” scene highlights the innocence of childhood, urging parents to let their children dream and play without imposing adult expectations too soon.

“The Moraka’s (The Cattlepost)” is a reflection on adolescence, this act explores the physical and emotional changes that teens undergo while emphasising the importance of cultural traditions.

“Heartbreaks and Soulmates” is for an 18+ audience. This final act tackles the raw realities of relationships, heartbreak and trauma, reinforcing the idea that ‘broken people break people.’

Art as a safe space

Paya views Morwa Experience as more than just a performance but a catalyst for change. “After the show, people often open up to me about their own stories,” he said, highlighting the therapeutic potential of art.

However, taking the production to wider audiences requires financial support, hence this appeal. “We are calling for sponsorships to help us bring Morwa Experience to more people,” Paya said.

Creative collaboration

The Coordinator of Thapong Visual Arts Centre, Reginald Bakwena, underscored the importance of partnerships like this one.

The collaboration between Thapong and Paya promises to create monthly performances at the venue, fostering networking and growth within Botswana’s creative industry.

“This kind of collaboration strengthens our creative community,” Bakwena said.