Poso Gospel Icon Competition Launched 

BotswanaPost, Joyous Celebration and Brave Heart in collaboration to celebrate talent, faith and connection

GAZETTE REPORTER

BotswanaPost, in partnership with Brave Heart and Joyous Celebration, has launched the Poso Gospel Icon Competition as a platform that merges faith, music and community connection.

Announced on Monday this week, the initiative celebrates Botswana’s rich gospel music heritage while creating opportunities for young talent.

With auditions kicking off in Maun on 7 December followed by Palapye on 14 December and Gaborone on 25 January in the New Year, the competition will run until March 2025, culminating in a televised grand finale that promises to be an unforgettable showcase of faith and artistry.

Vibrant spirit of gospel music

“This competition is more than a talent show,” said BotswanaPost CEO, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, at the launch in Gaborone. “It’s a celebration of Botswana’s vibrant spirit and the transformative power of gospel music.”

Echoing this sentiment, the Managing Director Brave Heart, Joe Manuel, highlighted the initiative’s focus on nurturing youth talent. “We are excited to provide young people with an opportunity to explore their gifts and recognise the impact of music on our lives.”

Kwala, Tempa, Posa

Adding a nostalgic touch, the Poso Gospel Icon Competition incorporates the Kwala, Tempa, Posa initiative, promoting the art of letter-writing alongside modern innovations.

By blending tradition with technology, BotswanaPost aims to reaffirm its commitment to fostering meaningful connections within communities.

In line with BotswanaPost’s digital transformation efforts, platforms like Posa’it and PosoMoney will simplify processes during the competition – from purchasing stamps to secure digital payments.

Khabara

These tools ensure an accessible experience, highlighting BotswanaPost’s legacy of innovation and service excellence.

The launch event featured a spirited karaoke session and a performance by Khabara, a former Gospel Icon winner, showcasing the competition’s life-changing potential.

BotswanaPost is inviting the public to support contestants, attend events, and celebrate the vibrant harmony of Botswana’s gospel music talent.

For audition details and updates, follow BotswanaPost and Brave Heart on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.