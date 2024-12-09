Bifm Traditional Music Expo Adds New Beat With Artist Masterclass

The artists in attendance were empowered with skills in financial literacy, branding and social media etiquette in a bold development that underscored Bifm’s commitment to supporting traditional music beyond performance, writes GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This year’s Bifm Traditional Music Expo is hitting all the right notes with introduction of a groundbreaking artist masterclass in Gaborone.

Traditionally known for celebrating the rich cultural sounds of Botswana, the expo has elevated its offering by focusing on equipping artists with tools to thrive both on and off the stage.

The masterclass, which took place on Tuesday this week, aimed to empower artists with skills in financial literacy, branding and social media etiquette in a bold development that underscores Bifm’s commitment to supporting traditional music beyond performance.

Wealth for future goals

Speaking on the need for financial literacy, Thato Kgasa, Bifm Unit Trust Manager, highlighted its role as a critical tool for empowerment. Reflecting on the challenges that artists faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kgasa emphasised the importance of planning ahead.

“Financial planning is about understanding your goals – whether for retirement, education, or managing cash flow during slow seasons,” she explained.

Kgasa encouraged artists to consider investments like unit trusts, which allow them to save and grow their wealth for future goals. “The festive season is a peak period for most artists,” she noted. “Managing income now can ensure sustainability during quieter months.”

Monetising content

The session also demystified financial concepts, empowering artists to reduce liabilities, optimise assets and stretch their earnings.

Social entrepreneur Seabelo Modibe shared invaluable insights into leveraging digital platforms to monetise content. “Artists must treat themselves as brands and businesses,” he stated.

Modibe outlined practical steps such as partnering with digital distribution platforms like CD Baby or DistroKid, joining collecting societies for royalties, and utilising social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube to boost visibility and earnings.

Personal branding

“The digital evolution has created new revenue streams for artists,” Modibe emphasised. “The key is to consistently promote your content and engage your audience. More streams and views equal more income.”

Brand Development Architect, Losika Seboni, stressed the significance of personal branding and social media etiquette in building a sustainable career. “Your brand is your impact and public opinion,” Seboni remarked.

He encouraged artists to craft unique paths, leave meaningful impressions, and focus on creating value-driven relationships.

Seboni also cautioned against oversharing personal information on social media, urging artists to maintain professionalism, collaborate with their communities and prioritise organic growth.

Sustainability and growth

“As a brand,” he added, “your influence can demand higher earnings and open new opportunities.”

According to Bifm CEO, Clair Mathe-Lisenda, the masterclass was introduced to help artists navigate their creative careers. “We have always recognised and valued what artists do,” she said.

“This year’s twist with the masterclass was inspired by our desire to support them in achieving sustainability and growth.”