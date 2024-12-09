Young Culinary Stars Shine at Nola Cook-Off

Nine-year-old Akira Matenge’s harmonious blend of flavour and presentation impressed the judges and secured him a PlayStation 5 and a P2,500 grocery voucher

GAZETTE REPORTER

Game City Mall in Gaborone came alive with youthful culinary brilliance on Saturday 30 November 2024 when it played host to the Nola Junior Chef Cook-Off.

The event saw two young chefs battle it out in a display of creativity, skill and passion for cooking.

This competition, designed to showcase Botswana’s youngest culinary talents, had the audience entertained and the judges astounded by the level of innovation brought to the table.

Akira’s golden moment

Nine-year-old Akira Matenge of Gaborone emerged victorious, taking home the grand prize with his inventive Nola creamy chicken sandwich.

The dish – a harmonious blend of flavour and presentation – impressed the judges and secured Matenge a PlayStation 5 and a P2,500 grocery voucher.

The child prodigy’s achievement was not only a personal triumph but was also a proud moment for his mother, Lily, who shared in the celebrations.

Shawn a fierce competitor

Matenge’s win did not come easy because 13-year-old Shawn Mogorosi of Francistown delivered a clearly delectable moist beef cheesy burger with a Nola secret sauce.

Though just shy of clinching the top prize, Mogorosi’s culinary artistry earned him accolades and a P1,500 grocery voucher for his mother, showcasing the high stakes and intense competition of the day.

Day’s peak excitement

With a judging panel that valued taste, presentation, creativity and time management, the deliberation was long and meticulous – a testament to the exceptional quality of the dishes presented.

The day’s excitement peaked during the 30-minute live cooking challenge where the contestants showcased their ingenuity using Nola products as mandatory ingredients.

Refilwe “Kat” Podi, the energetic MC, kept the crowd entertained throughout, creating an electrifying atmosphere that made the event unforgettable.

Next generation of chefs

Despite a last-minute venue change from Railpark Mall to Game City, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd that celebrated the next generation of chefs.

Nola invites consumers to take part in the campaign by purchasing any Original or Tangy 750ml Mayonnaise product that gives them a chance to win one of three Hisense double-door refrigerators.

