Botswana Diamonds Unveils 7 New Kimberlite Targets 

Has analysed 400,000km of airborne geophysical data using Xplore platform

Says one anomaly stands out due to its exceptional geological signature

Gold, copper and nickel revealed in satellite technique that searched for new diamonds targets

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Diamonds PLC has announced a groundbreaking discovery of seven previously unreported kimberlite anomalies in a significant step forward for mineral exploration in Botswana.

Using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, the company analysed nearly 400,000 kilometres of airborne geophysical data and other exploration inputs, uncovering these promising targets.

Said the Chairman of Botswana Diamonds, John Teeling, in a recent statement about the discovery: “The identification of seven previously unreported anomalies is a major achievement.

Years of valuable exploration data

“It demonstrates the potential of harnessing AI to unlock decades of valuable exploration data. One anomaly, in particular, stands out due to its exceptional geological signature.”

The AI-driven initiative relied on the proprietary Xplore mineral prospectivity platform developed by Planetary AI. This platform combined diverse datasets, including geophysics, structural, geochemical, and satellite data, to identify new targets for diamonds and other minerals such as gold, copper and nickel.

The enriched datasets were matched against in-house deposit models, producing results that exceed the company’s expectations. “Botswana remains a key destination for diamond exploration,” added Teeling.

“These findings reinforce our belief in the untapped potential for discovering new diamond mines here. It’s astounding to achieve this level of insight in just a few months.”

New polymetallic targets

The company also highlighted the discovery of new polymetallic targets in unlicensed areas, paving the way for future exploration opportunities. This finding underscores Botswana Diamonds’ strategic focus on expanding its portfolio beyond diamonds to include other critical minerals.

The Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds, James Campbell, who is a veteran geologist, emphasised the importance of the AI-driven process, noting its capacity to revolutionise mineral exploration.

“This approach provides unprecedented accuracy and speed in identifying targets, which is essential in today’s competitive exploration environment,” he said.