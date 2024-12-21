Govt Targets Hoarders of Mineral Prospecting Licences

Ministers says they stall economic growth by not using the licences

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government plans to crack down on individuals and entities who hoard mineral prospecting licences but do not put them to use, the Minister of Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, has said.

Speaking at the Mining Industry Dialogue that was hosted by The Projects Magazine in Gaborone recently, Minister Kenewendo lamented the practice of stalling economic growth and hindering job creation as valuable resources remain untapped.

Geo mapping

“If you are just holding them and not turning them to productive use, you are stopping someone from turning them to productive use, which could transform the economy and employ people,” she said.

The minister emphasised the need to invest in geo mapping. “We need to know what we have and what we do not have,” she said. “And then we need to accelerate the conversion from prospecting and exploration to mining. We need productive use.”

She appealed to miners and captains of industry to remember their role as dream changers who create the dream chasers. “You do this through unlocking value in value chain development,” she urged.

Anchors of development

“We have to create linkages and be anchors of development in supply and accessibility to a better livelihood through this mining.

“This is required of us, not only by the government but also by the consumer who expects it of a responsible corporate leader. It is also now expected of us by the investor. We will facilitate that expectation as the government.” ‎