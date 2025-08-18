Botswana Diamonds Wins Four Licences 

What stands out is the company’s use of AI models that have identified targets for several minerals such as copper, silver, cobalt, gold, nickel, zinc, and platinum group metals in addition to diamond-related findings

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Diamonds (BOD) has secured four new prospecting licences in Botswana, the diamond exploration company focused on the Kalahari Desert has announced.

The announcement follows an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven nationwide exploration programme, which pinpointed several targets for both diamonds and critical minerals such as copper, silver, cobalt, gold, nickel, zinc, and platinum group metals (PGMs).

Licences cover over 2,600km²

The new licences – PL298, PL303, PL304, and PL305 of 2025 – cover a total of 2,644 square kilometres.

The areas span across north-west of Mahalapye in the Serowe region, south-west of Jwaneng near the South African border, north-east of Lerala in eastern Botswana, and near BOD’s existing KX36 diamond discovery in the Kalahari.

One of the licences, located south-west of Debswana’s Jwaneng Mine, is considered by BOD to be particularly significant due to what the company describes as “ideal anomaly signatures” pointing to the possibility of multiple kimberlite sources.

AI model leads exploration

Botswana Diamonds said its AI models used several data points in identifying targets.

These included mineral chemistry suggesting diamond potential, the presence of slightly abraded stones indicating proximity to a source, proximity to major geological structures, strong geophysical anomalies, shallow Kalahari cover, and low magnetic signatures typically associated with Group 2 kimberlites.

“The use of AI is Botswana Diamonds’ groundbreaking methodology for applying the most advanced, state-of-the-art data processing technology in exploration,” the company said in a statement.

Non-diamond targets identified

It added that it is among the first companies in Botswana to deploy AI against such an extensive exploration database. In addition to the diamond-related findings, the AI models identified targets for several other minerals.

The company said it has submitted 11 licence applications for copper and other polymetallic prospects, some on ground where no previous copper-related signals had been reported.

These applications have reportedly been provisionally accepted pending further confirmation.

Jwaneng area a priority

BOD Chairman John Teeling said the results have led the company to revise its exploration strategy, with priority now being given to the Jwaneng area. “This is an exciting development for Botswana Diamonds,” he said.

“The AI analysis identified a number of unknown or unreported anomalies consistent with kimberlite characteristics. One in particular, in the Jwaneng vicinity, ranked positively on every variable in the analyses.”

