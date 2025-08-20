A New Dawn for Artists at Masa

In these tough times for the creative economy, Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square has opened its doors to artists, offering space, visibility and hope. The latest exhibition celebrated acclaimed painter Wilson Ngoni and his protégés and shone a light on the struggles that artists face

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With 36 years of painting behind him, Wilson Ngoni is no stranger to the shifting tides of the art world.

Speaking in an interview at the exhibition at Masa Square Hotel in Gaborone, the painter- affectionately known as Son of the Brush – shared how the showcase doubled as a personal milestone.

“I just recently celebrated my birthday and this exhibition is part of that celebration with my children, the two artists I am exhibiting with, Prince Tom and Ronald Kegomoditswe,” he said.

A tough canvas to fill

“They are my children because I groomed them for many years and they have very impressive works. So this exhibition means a lot. It is a new dawn, or Masa in Setswana.”

While the exhibition was full of colour and creativity, Ngoni did not shy away from the reality that artists face. “It’s a tough period for everyone, including artists,” he said.

“We are no longer selling paintings as we used to. In previous years, we could sell three to five paintings a week. Now it has dwindled to one, sometimes none.”

A commission-free gift

The comment echoed the wider struggle of many creatives in Botswana: a love for the craft met with shrinking markets.

For Ngoni and his fellow exhibitors, the opportunity to show their works at Masa Square was more than exposure – it was survival. Unlike many galleries, the hotel did not take any commission.

“When we were planning, I was told to exhibit works that speak about Botswana,” said Ngoni. “Masa Hotel gave us the space percentage- and commission-free. For them to even invite people is just wonderful. It’s a big opportunity, and I hope it stands for many other artists.”

Meeting art lovers

For Prince Tom, the exhibition was about more than sales. “This time around it was the hotel’s call, and we are grateful because the space welcomes a lot of people, including those who are in Botswana for the first time,” he said.

“They get to see the artistic side of the country through our works. This is our chance to meet art lovers and experts who may want to purchase our works so we can create new ones.”

As Botho Mogami, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Masa Hotel noted, the exhibition was also a statement of intent by the enterprise.

Hospitality meets creativity

“Supporting local and regional talent is part of our commitment to fostering creativity and showcasing the cultural richness of Botswana,” she said. “The hope is that our artists today make sales and we are happy it is already happening.”

Guests experienced a rich diversity of work, from emotive portraits to bold cultural storytelling and contemporary explorations. For the artists, it was both celebration and struggle – a reminder that creativity endures even in the hardest times.