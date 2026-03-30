Botswana Minerals Shifts Strategic Focus

AI-driven copper push signals pivot as diamond market weakens

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Minerals Plc has reported what its chairman, John Teeling, described as “significant strategic progress” in repositioning the company toward copper and other critical minerals, while retaining its diamond assets for future value.

In its unaudited interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2025, the company detailed a shift anchored by the award of eight copper-focused prospecting licences in north-west Botswana. The licences cover about 7,000 square kilometres and are valid through December 2028.

AI Exploration

The company attributed the licence awards to Artificial Intelligence-driven analysis of its privately held geoscientific database, built over two decades and spanning roughly 95,000 square kilometres. The dataset includes more than 375,000 line kilometres of airborne geophysics, ground surveys, soil sampling and drilling records.

During the review period, this database underwent advanced semantic AI analysis, yielding “multiple high-priority copper targets” in the Damaran Belt and identifying broader polymetallic potential across copper, nickel, zinc-lead-silver, platinum group metals and gold. The process also refined diamond targets, including previously unrecognised kimberlite anomalies.

“The award of the eight copper licences is the first tangible expression of this broader strategic repositioning,” Teeling said.

Copper Pivot

While diamonds remain central to the company’s identity, Botswana Minerals said it has redirected capital toward copper and critical minerals, citing prolonged weakness in the natural diamond market and the rise of lab-grown alternatives.

The company said it plans to conduct close-interval geophysical and geochemical surveys to advance AI-generated targets into drill-ready prospects. Discussions with potential joint venture partners are ongoing as interest in copper assets grows.

Diamond Assets

Despite the pivot, the company said its diamond portfolio remains intact. The KX36 project continues as a compliant resource, with ongoing optimisation studies and additional anomalies identified nearby.

AI analysis has also highlighted seven kimberlite anomalies, four already secured under licence. Follow-up work is being prioritised, particularly in the Jwaneng South-West region.

Market Trends

The company noted that the diamond industry remains in a cyclical downturn, with signs of stabilisation in manufacturing activity in India. At the same time, copper demand is strengthening, driven by electrification and renewable energy expansion.

Financial Position

Botswana Minerals remains pre-revenue, with spending focused on licence acquisition and preparatory exploration. The company said it is maintaining a lean cost base while seeking partner funding for drilling.

Outlook Ahead

Teeling said the company is entering a “pivotal period,” combining copper growth potential with long-term diamond upside.