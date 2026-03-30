RDC Expands Solar, Profit Rises

Property group reports stronger earnings while scaling renewable energy footprint

GAZETTE REPORTER

RDC Property Group, a publicly listed company on the Botswana Stock Exchange, reported improved financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside continued investment in sustainability initiatives, according to its latest financial results.

The company’s board chairman, Andrew Bradley, said the group is integrating sustainability into its operations and investment strategy, with a growing focus on renewable energy and environmental management.

Solar Growth

Mr. Bradley said the group made “significant progress” in expanding its solar photovoltaic portfolio during the year under review.

As of December 2025, RDC operated 12 solar PV installations with a combined capacity of approximately 2.6 megawatt-peak. A further pipeline of projects is expected to add 2.46 megawatt-peak to capacity.

“These systems generated 2.34 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity during the year, offsetting approximately 2,183 tonnes of carbon emissions,” Mr. Bradley said, adding that this is “equivalent to the absorption rate of a mature forest of 36,000 trees.”

The company reported financial savings of approximately P2.51 million from reduced reliance on grid electricity. Solar generation now accounts for about 25 percent of electricity consumption at buildings where installations are operational.

“Solar generation now accounts for approximately 25 percent of electricity consumption at buildings where installations are operational, highlighting the growing contribution of renewable energy within the portfolio,” he said.

Beyond energy, RDC is also investing in water security infrastructure, waste management and recycling programs, and pursuing green building certifications.

Financial Results

The group reported revenue of P600.9 million, a 5 percent increase from P571.8 million in 2024, driven by improved occupancy and rental growth.

Net property income rose 8 percent to P386.9 million, while profit from operations increased 16 percent to P474.2 million. The latter was supported by positive property revaluations of P134.8 million.

Profit before tax climbed to P263.4 million from P174.5 million, and profit for the year rose 53 percent to P236.8 million.

Mr. Bradley said the results “demonstrate the continued strengthening of the Group’s earnings profile.”

Balance Sheet

RDC said it continued to strengthen its balance sheet through operational cash generation and selective asset disposals.

The loan-to-value ratio improved to 37.68 percent from 41.72 percent, while net asset value excluding deferred taxation rose 8 percent to P3.17 per linked unit.

Total distributions to shareholders increased 42 percent to P87 million.

The overall portfolio value remained stable at approximately P5.97 billion, despite the disposal of non-core properties worth P216 million.

During the year, the company also implemented a bonus share issue at a ratio of one for every four linked units held, resulting in the issuance of 189,557,985 units. The shares were listed on July 25, 2025, and registered three days later.

The company said the move enhanced market liquidity and returned reserves to shareholders, effectively increasing market capitalization without reducing the share price and delivering a 25 percent return to unitholders.

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