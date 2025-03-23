BotswanaPost Champions Letter-Writing And Ocean Conservation 

Educators are encouraged to help learners draw connections between Botswana’s ecosystems and global ocean health, ensuring that their letters reflect both local and international perspectives

GAZETTE REPORTER

In celebration of 150 years of service, BotswanaPost is championing the timeless art of letter-writing through its Kwala Tempa Posa initiative.

This is an effort that aligns with the 54th Universal Postal Union (UPU) International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People.

As a key player in the country’s postal and digital communications sector, BotswanaPost has long evolved from traditional mail runners to a modern operator offering DigiPost, Virtual Post Boxes, Virtual Teller Machines, and Posa’it – digital innovations designed to enhance convenience.

“Imagine You are the Ocean …”

However, despite its technological strides, the organisation remains committed to preserving the written word and inspiring young minds to engage in meaningful storytelling.

This year’s UPU competition is open to pupils and students aged 9 to 15 years, carries the theme, “Imagine You are the Ocean. Write a Letter to Someone explaining Why and How they should take Good Care of You.”

The competition invites young writers to give voice to the ocean, reflecting on its beauty, the threats it faces, and the collective responsibility to safeguard marine ecosystems.

Environmental stewardship

Though Botswana is a landlocked country, local students are encouraged to connect their understanding of rivers and wetlands – such as the Okavango Delta – to the broader global conversation on ocean conservation.

According to Tebogo Lebotse Sebego, BotswanaPost’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, the initiative serves a dual purpose: nurturing young talent and instilling an appreciation for environmental stewardship.

“BotswanaPost’s Kwala Tempa Posa initiative recognises the importance of nurturing young talent and igniting the habit of writing letters, introducing them to this long-standing tradition while they imagine, reflect and take action for a sustainable future,” she said.

To experience the ocean

BotswanaPost is calling on parents and teachers to play an active role in guiding students through the creative process. Educators are encouraged to help learners draw connections between Botswana’s ecosystems and global ocean health, ensuring that their letters reflect both local and international perspectives.

At the national level, three winning letters will be selected and students awarded prizes during World Post Day celebrations in October 2025. The top letter will go on to represent Botswana at the global UPU competition where it will compete against submissions from 192 UPU member countries.

The first-place winner will receive a fully sponsored trip to experience the ocean firsthand. The second- and third-place winners will embark on educational trips to Botswana’s wetlands where they will learn about their ecological significance and their role in global ocean health.

Global recognition

BotswanaPost has seen past success in this global competition. In 2011, Charlene Tlagae, then a Form 2 student at Crescent English Medium School, secured third place internationally.

More recently, Onkarabile Amantle Letso Moome of Maikano CJSS won Botswana’s national competition and continued her streak of excellence, earning seven As and two Bs in her Junior Certificate results, making her the top student at her school.

While Botswana has not placed internationally in recent years, BotswanaPost remains hopeful that this year’s competition will inspire young writers to craft compelling letters worthy of global recognition.

The power of the written word

In an era dominated by instant messaging and digital communication, BotswanaPost’s initiative underscores the enduring power of the written word. The Kwala Tempa Posa initiative not only rekindles interest in letter-writing but also instils a sense of advocacy and responsibility in young people.

As the organisation marks its own 150th anniversary, it remains dedicated to fostering literacy, education and environmental consciousness through this global competition.