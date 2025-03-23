Stanbic Bank Leads Virtual Assets Conference

Stanbic Bank Botswana hosts industry-first event on AML/CFT and digital finance

Stanbic Bank Botswana has taken a significant step in the financial sector by hosting its inaugural Virtual Asset Conference on March 12, 2025. Themed “Harnessing Virtual Assets for Enhanced AML/CFT Strategies: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges,” the event brought together industry leaders, regulators, and global experts to discuss the evolving role of virtual assets in financial security and inclusion.

Focus on Financial Inclusion

The conference drew participants from financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and regulatory bodies, with discussions centered on virtual assets’ impact on financial inclusion, economic growth, and innovation in Botswana. Keynote speakers and panelists examined regulatory collaboration, cybersecurity, and risk management, paving the way for a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem.

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Chief Executive, Chose Modise, underscored the need for collaboration, stating: “As a nation, we cannot afford to take a passive approach. By strengthening AML/CFT frameworks, reinforcing regulatory oversight, and encouraging collaboration between banks, regulators, and technology providers, we can build a secure and resilient financial sector.”

Regulatory Perspectives and Industry Insights

The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) was a key participant, with Head of Licensing Ogona Tshoswane providing insights into law enforcement, risk assessment, and financial crime prevention strategies. Panel discussions covered critical topics such as the role of crypto assets in organized crime, public-private partnerships, RegTech solutions, and strategies to future-proof AML/CFT measures in the virtual asset space.

Empowering Clients on Digital Finance

The event also highlighted Stanbic Bank Botswana’s efforts to educate clients on responsible digital finance practices. Sessions focused on cybersecurity and building resilient frameworks in partnership with regulators and financial institutions, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to ensuring a safe digital financial environment.

“Stanbic Bank Botswana is honored to be at the forefront of Botswana’s digital finance transformation,” Modise said. “We are committed to cultivating an inclusive, resilient financial landscape that benefits all Batswana.”

Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Head of Compliance, Titose Musa, emphasized the bank’s proactive stance on security, stating: “The rapid rise of virtual assets comes with new risks, from cyber threats to financial crime vulnerabilities. We are enhancing our cybersecurity measures, deploying blockchain analytics, and investing in AI-driven compliance tools.”