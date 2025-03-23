Simplicity as a Business Strategy

BDIH hosts innovation talk with Fred Schlegel



GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Digital & Innovation Hub (BDIH) recently welcomed Professor Fred Schlegel, a strategic management and innovation expert from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, for an engaging Coffee Session on how businesses can leverage simplicity to drive success. Addressing a diverse audience of entrepreneurs and business leaders, Schlegel emphasized that companies often become entangled in unnecessary complexities that overshadow their primary goal—solving customer problems efficiently. He explained that stripping down processes to their essential elements not only enhances customer satisfaction but also allows businesses to offer better value at competitive prices.

The Power of Less

Schlegel highlighted how businesses can benefit from adopting a minimalist approach, arguing that excessive processes, unnecessary features, and overcomplicated messaging often add little value while increasing costs. He introduced his SIMPLE Framework, a strategy focused on eliminating inefficiencies, refining product offerings, and ensuring clear communication. He encouraged business owners to take a step back and assess whether every aspect of their operations truly serves their customers’ needs.

“We have a natural tendency to add more to a process, assuming it improves value,” Schlegel said. “However, excessive features, costs, and labor often provide marginal returns. The key to sustainable success lies in simplifying and focusing on what truly matters.”

Engaging Entrepreneurs and Industry Leaders

The session sparked a lively discussion among attendees, who explored how businesses—from small enterprises to large corporations—could apply these principles to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. Among the notable guests was former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe, who joined in the conversation on how streamlined business models can be a game-changer for startups and established brands alike.

Fostering Innovation in Botswana

The event underscored BDIH’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Botswana. It also highlighted the organization’s ongoing collaboration with Indiana University’s GLOBASE (Global Business and Social Enterprise) Program, which has been connecting MBA students with international business consulting opportunities since 2009. Through this partnership, BDIH continues to provide platforms for knowledge-sharing and practical business insights that empower local entrepreneurs.

Post Views: 419