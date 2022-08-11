Botswana’s Food Imports amounted to Over P800K in May

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s total imports in May were valued at P8.3 billion P871 386 363 of which was for food, says Statistics Botswana in its Food Imports Report of May 2022 released recently.

“Cereals and Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar accounted for 19.7 percent and 16.1 percent of food imports, respectively,” the report notes. “Dairy Produce, Birds’ Eggs, Natural Honey, Edible Products of Animal Origin not Elsewhere Specified or Included, followed with 8.2 percent each.”

Cereals

The most imported types of Cereals were Wheat & Meslin, Other than Durum Wheat, Other than seed accounting for 47.4 percent.

“Maize, Other than Seed and Semi-Milled or Wholly Milled Rice, Whether or not Polished or Glazed, followed with a contribution of 32.3 percent and 15.3 percent respectively,” the report shows,

For Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar, the most imported were Beverages, Fermented (e.g. Cider, Perry, Mead, Sake), accounting for 33.7 percent.

“Beer Made from Malt and Waters, including Mineral & Aerated, containing added Sugar or Other Sweetening Matter followed with 19.8 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively,” the Statistics Botswana report indicates.