Election Bullying Begins?

Mesheck Tshenyego, Nonofo Molefhi’s Campaign Manager for the upcoming BDP congress elections was questioned by Police for allegedly threatening to kill BDP Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay. “My only crime is to associate myself with Nonofho Molefhi,” he said.

TEFO PHEAGE

Mesheck Tshenyego, campaign manager for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chairmanship aspirant Nonofo Molefhi was on Thursday last week questioned by Molepolole Police over an alleged threat-to-kill he reportedly made against MP for Letlhakeng-Lephephe and BDP Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay.

Tshenyego, who is also the Letlhakeng East Sub-District Council Chairperson confirmed that he was questioned by the Molepolole Criminal Investigation Department and had his phones confiscated.

Shocked

“Yes, I was called to Molepolole Police Station and questioned over reports that I have threatened the life of MP Liakat Kablay.” He told The Gazette on Tuesday. “My phones were taken from me and they are with the police.”

“I am still shocked by the news because it is not true. But I am not surprised because a difficult season is upon us. I think my only crime is to associate myself with Nonofho Molefhi and to gather BDP members at my farm to canvass for his support.”

Reached for comment, Molefhi said he was aware of the developments. “The team supporter in Letlhakeng East was called in by the police on receipt of a complaint filed by Kablay of threat-to-kill,” he said. “He was interviewed on the matter and later released but his mobile phone was kept by the police.”

Kablay did not want to comment saying that the law will take its course. The Police also declined to comment.