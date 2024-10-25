BSE Reports Robust Growth in 2024

Sechaba, Access and CA Sales led equity trading

2024 described as “an excellent year for the market”

Govt bonds (83.7% of market capitalisation) up 165.6%

P4.7bn in total bond trade from P1.8bn in same period last year

“This figure eclipses the total bond trades for all of 2023, which stood at P3.0 billion”

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported robust market performance for the period 1st January to 30 September 2024 during which Sechaba, Access and CA Sales emerged as the top traded companies.

According to the report, the total equity turnover for the three companies amounted to P435.4 million, which accounted for 42.8 percent of the overall equity turnover during the period under review.

Sechaba, the leading counter, accounted for 19 percent of total equity turnover, with P193 million traded. This was followed by Access, with P139.8 million, and CA Sales, with P102.6 million.

Strong investor confidence

The report highlights the significant contribution of these companies, noting that their turnover reflects strong investor confidence and steady growth in the domestic market.

“This demonstrates the resilience of the Botswana Stock Exchange and investor appetite for the country’s top-performing companies,” the report states.

The turnover from these top companies represents a shift compared to the same period in 2023 when the top three traded companies accounted for 85.1 percent of total equity turnover.

All 32 stocks on the BSE

Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) was the leading counter during then, accounting for a staggering 77.2 percent of total turnover with a massive P2.9 billion transaction. This marked the highest single trade in the BSE’s history, executed on 4 September 2023.

However, the current year’s trading still shows solid performance. “It is quite impressive that all 32 stocks on the BSE have traded so far this year,” the report adds, pointing to broad market participation.

The report underscores a year-to-date equity turnover of P1.0 billion, with an Average Daily Turnover of P5.5 million. While this is below 2023’s record-breaking P3.8 billion total, it surpasses the average performance of the last four years.

Market capitalisation up

“The BSE recorded its highest-ever turnover last year due to the BIHL transaction,” the report reads. “Despite this, 2024 has proven to be an excellent year for the market with remarkable activity across various sectors.”

Market capitalisation has also surged by 19.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting the continued strength of the market.

The report shows that the Domestic Company Index (DCI) appreciated by 8.1 percent in 2024, a slower pace than the 12.1 percent rise recorded during the same period in 2023. Similarly, the Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) saw an increase of 16.5 percent, down from 20.2 percent in the previous year.

Extraordinary bond trading

On the international front, the Foreign Company Index (FCI) recorded a 20 percent increase, a notable dip from the 57.8 percent surge witnessed in 2023.

The bond market has seen extraordinary growth in 2024, with bond trading more than doubling during the period under review. Government bonds, which account for 83.7 percent of bond market capitalisation, led the charge with a 165.6 percent rise in trading activity.

Corporate bond trades, on the other hand, approximately quadrupled compared to the same period in 2023.

“Total bond trades amounted to P4.7 billion, far exceeding the P1.8 billion recorded in the same period last year,” the report states. “This figure eclipses the total bond trades for all of 2023, which stood at P3.0 billion.”

133 debt instruments

By the close of September 2024, the number of listed debt instruments on the BSE totalled 133, including seven government bonds, 98 corporate bonds, 27 commercial papers, and one sustainable bond.

The report highlights the growing interest in sustainable bonds, noting that at least two major banks are in the advanced stages of issuing such bonds. The increased awareness and capacity-building efforts around the issuance of sustainable bonds have started to yield tangible results, it adds.

“These banks are at the forefront of raising sustainable capital, benefitting from fee incentives on the BSE, including a 25 percent discount on initial listing fees and annual sustaining fees,” the report reveals.

One-stop shop

“This is a commendable development that positions the BSE as a one-stop shop for sustainable finance, with services and products that support ESG Investing, ESG Disclosures, ESG Ratings, and a regulatory framework aligned with international best practices.”

The continued growth in sustainable finance signals a bright future for the Botswana Stock Exchange, as it strengthens its position as a regional leader in capital markets.

