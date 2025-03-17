BSE Turnover Plummeted By 43.7% In January

Owing to much subdued activity on the bourse, only eight of the 32 listed companies – including BBS on the Serala OTC Board – saw an increase in share price while 22 experienced no change and two depreciated

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a sharp decline in trading activity for January 2025, with total turnover dropping 43.7 percent to P85.7 million compared to P152.3 million in January 2024.

The Average Daily Turnover (ADT) also saw a significant drop of 56.2 percent, falling to P3.2 million from P7.3 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Despite the overall decline, the top three traded companies accounted for 51.8 percent of total equity turnover.

Sefalana led with P9.4 million in trades, representing 19.0 percent of total turnover, followed by Sechaba at P8.5 million and BIHL at P7.7 million.

Limited share price movements

In comparison, the same period in 2024 saw the top three traded companies accounting for 89.2 percent of total equity turnover, with Sechaba alone contributing 77.6 percent (P18.2 million).

The sharp drop in Sechaba’s trading volume this year marks a significant shift in market activity.

Of the 32 listed companies, including BBS on the Serala OTC Board, only eight saw an increase in share price, while 22 experienced no change, and two depreciated.

Choppies was the top gainer, with its share price increasing by 5.8 percent, while Olympia registered the biggest decline at 3.7 percent.

Marginal increase

The Domestic Company Index (DCI) and the Domestic Company Total Return Index (DCTRI) recorded marginal increases of 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In comparison, both indices appreciated by 0.1 percent during the same period in 2024.

The Foreign Company Index (FCI) appreciated by 0.01 percent, reversing a 0.01 percent depreciation recorded in January 2024.

ETF turnover down

The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) turnover for January 2025 amounted to P8.18 million from 35,033 units traded. This was a decline from P11.3 million recorded from 86,908 units in January 2024.

However, three ETFs posted gains. The NewGold ETF increased by 8.4 percent, the NewPlat ETF by 2.2 percent, the ADBF ETF by 2.0 percent, while the NewPall ETF recorded no change.

