BDP Bigwigs Clash Ahead of Crucial Congress

Since his fall from power last year, BDP president Mokgweetsi Masisi has struggled to maintain control as rebellion brews within his party. While senior party figures continue to launch veiled attacks, accusing him of abusing his authority, persecuting members, certain tribes and their leaders, Masisi in an interview preferred ‘no comment’ on attacks, while chairman Slumber Tsogwane fired back, warning critics against portraying themselves as saints.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former president Mokgweetsi Masisi has chosen “no comment” on members veiled attacks on his leadership style, refraining from explaining why he has not taken disciplinary action against his critics as the current president of the Botswana Democratic Party.

As the BDP heads toward its fix-or-break congress in May, deep divisions threaten to fracture the already strained party. Factions are scrambling for campaign messages that will resonate with party members, with many pushing the narrative that Masisi’s misrule led the party astray, culminating in its massive and unprecedented electoral defeat in the 2024 historic elections.

“Our agreement with the people was that they should vote us out if we abandoned our promises and pursued our own interests—and they did just that. Nothing surprising,” said party stalwart Daniel Kwelagobe recently. He blamed the party’s constitution, which grants excessive powers to the president, recalling that founding president Sir Seretse Khama long warned about this flaw. “We did not listen. He warned that a time will come when a lunatic would occupy the seat and do as he pleases,” he added.

Calls for Reconciliation

Former party secretary general Mpho Balopi, who is vying for the BDP presidency, and former Minister for State President Kabo Morwaeng have called for the party to apologize to those who suffered injustices under Masisi’s rule.

“We need to go and apologize to all victims and those we wronged,” said Balopi. Morwaeng echoed this, adding that what happened to Dr. Edwin Dikoloti reminded him of his own political ordeals.

Victims

Among the notables cited as such victims is Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of BaLete, who was ousted from her position as a member of the Pan-African Parliament; former finance minister Dr Thapelo Matsheka, who was arrested on serious charges that were eventually dismissed by the courts as baseless; and former president Ian Khama, who was expelled from the party and later mounted a spirited and successful campaign against the party in revenge.

Others, such as the BaNgwato, were denied access to their Kgotla by the administration, while Dr Edwin Dikoloti was expelled after defeating Masisi’s alleged preferred candidate in the party’s primary elections and went on to embarrass the party as an independent candidate in the general elections.

Insubordination and defiance

Meanwhile, Khama recently stated that the parallel agenda being pursued by some BDP members shows signs of insubordination and defiance against their leader.

Asked about his inaction in the face of members who have openly defied his leadership, Masisi offered no explanation and replied “I reserve my comment.”

Adding his voice to the brouhaha, Slumber Tsogwane – the BDP chairman who was the country’s vice president under Masisi – said critics of the Masisi government should reflect on their contributions during Masisi’s presidency.

“They must stop portraying themselves as saints. They must know that while as they point fingers at us, some of their other fingers are pointing back at them,” he said. “We lost the elections, and I don’t think finger-pointing will help us in any way. We must focus on the congress and the next elections.”

Meanwhile, a former member of Masisi’s central committee recently took to a party WhatsApp group to suggest that if efforts are made to suspend critics, the party should begin by reinstating those who have been purged at the congress.

Political observers say Masisi’s influence and support within the BDP have waned significantly, leaving him too emasculated to enforce discipline. Some believe that instead of attempting to regain control, Masisi may need to start preparing for his eventual exit from the party.