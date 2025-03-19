Lesego Chombo Featured On BBC News Africa

At just 26, Lesego Chombo is redefining leadership in Botswana and beyond, proving that youth and gender are not barriers to achievement. She recently cemented her place as a force for change when she took on global gender issues at the 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Lesego Chombo’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Once a hopeful contestant dreaming of Miss World glory, she now stands as Botswana’s Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, commanding the attention of international media and policymakers alike.

Her recent BBC News Africa feature shone a spotlight on her inspirational rise from pageantry to politics. Reflecting on her time as Miss World Africa, Chombo stated: “I was fully convinced that I am going to be Miss World, that being Miss World was my God-given purpose.”

Her true purpose

But her true purpose turned out to be something far greater, leading the fight for gender equality and youth empowerment. At just 26 years old, Chombo is Botswana’s youngest minister, a feat that has not come without its challenges.

Addressing the pressures that women face in leadership in the interview, she noted: “A woman can’t be young and in leadership, that’s what people say. But when you do something and do it well, being a woman or being young will never be enough to stop you.”

With her appointment, she has become a symbol of possibility for young girls across the country. She is proving that leadership has no age limit and that women also belong at the decision-making table.

Taking on GBV

While her rise to power is inspiring, Chombo is also tackling some of Botswana’s most pressing issues, including the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and Batswana are looking to Chombo for urgent action.

She acknowledges the gravity of the situation. “It hurts to know that it could be me next,” she said. But instead of accepting GBV as an unfortunate reality, Chombo is pushing for a cultural shift starting with education.

“We want to teach children what GBV is to ensure that we prevent that culture from the root,” she stated.

Positive masculinity

Her vision extends beyond awareness campaigns, hence she is working with the Ministry of Health to address the mental health and societal structures that perpetuate violence. She emphasises the need for positive masculinity, ensuring that patriarchal norms no longer fuel gender-based violence.

Chombo’s influence has now reached the global stage. She recently travelled to New York to attend the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), a crucial platform shaping global gender equality policies.

Speaking at the EnterprenHer side event alongside Namibia, South Africa, and De Beers Group, she highlighted the success of the AWOME programme, which is empowering female entrepreneurs in Botswana.

Expectations

She also took centre stage at the AU High-Level Dialogue on Ending Violence Against Women where she spoke in her capacity as Chairperson of the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (STC on GEWE).

Chombo’s leadership is a bold statement that young women deserve to lead and that real change starts with action. As she returned home on 18 March (yesterday), expectations are high.