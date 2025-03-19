Bagwasi Targets Title After Stunning First-Round TKO Victory 

Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi was pitted against Moyo, who is a highly regarded and previously undefeated fighter. The result was a decisive early stoppage that sent a strong message to the boxing world

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s welterweight boxing star Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi has positioned himself for a title challenge following a dominant first-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over South African contender, Almighty Moyo.

His trainer and manager, Dusan Cakic, believes the emphatic win proves that Bagwasi is ready for bigger fights.

The bout, held at The Storm boxing event in Sandton, South Africa last Saturday, pitted Bagwasi against Moyo, who is a highly regarded and previously undefeated fighter. The result was a decisive early stoppage that sent a strong message to the boxing world.

In the right direction

“This was a highly rated fight against a very tough opponent who had been undefeated for a long time,” Cakic said in an interview. “This guy that Bagwasi defeated was regarded as a serious prospect in South African professional boxing.

“For Bagwasi to win the way he did gives a very good impression and shows that we are headed in the right direction.”

Bagwasi’s performance, Cakic added, was a testament to years of disciplined preparation and relentless training. “This did not just happen overnight or by luck,” he emphasised. “It took years of hard work to get to this level.”

Path to a title fight

Cakic, who coaches at Drad Noxing Club in Gaborone, is optimistic that Bagwasi’s latest victory will open new doors in the sport.

He anticipates more invitations for fights in South Africa and beyond, with a title shot potentially materialising before the end of the year.

“If we can secure one more fight, I am confident he will be ready to challenge for a title,” Cakic said. “He is a very good boxer, and we’ve been preparing for a moment like this for years.”

The challenge, he noted, is getting those opportunities. Unlike amateur boxing where fighters are frequently matched up, professional boxing operates on invitations.

Hurdles

Securing bouts abroad, especially for fighters from smaller boxing nations like Botswana, remains difficult. “In professional boxing, you get invited maybe once or twice a year,” he said.

“When that happens, you have to make a very good impression – just the way Bagwasi did. It’s also not easy to fight outside your home country. There are many factors that can work against you, including officiating.”

Despite these hurdles, Cakic is hopeful that Bagwasi will step into the ring again soon, possibly within the next three weeks.

Momentum

He emphasised the depth of talent at his club, saying Botswana has several fighters ready to make their mark internationally.

With momentum on his side, Bagwasi is closer than ever to realising his championship ambitions.