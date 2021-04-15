BTC launches prepaid Fast Connect Internet Service

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC), has launched a Fast Connect prepaid internet service offering increased download and upload speeds for the convenience of customers.

“The service gives customers access to 4G LTE broadband in areas that do not have a fixed network where fiber can be deployed on a prepaid basis. Customers will not only enjoy increased download and upload speeds, the internet service will make customers’ lives easier enabling them to connect with their families, friends and colleagues via

video calls, play online games, stream high definition movies and download other content seamlessly, “says BTC General Manager Marketing, Malebogo Mosinyi.

BTC has previously offered Fast Connect as a postpaid service and now customers will enjoy it as a prepaid service to cater for its expansive customer base. “Customers will now enjoy hassle free service as they get to pay in their own terms and will not be bound by a contract”, she said.

With prepaid Fast Connect, customers have an option to purchase either a MiFi or Router connectivity device at any BTC shop to access this offer. “We offer customers the flexibility to move around from the city to home villages to the farm (moraka). With our more than 400, 4.5G sites reaching almost 90% of the population, we want our customers to enjoy this unlimited internet offer on the go or in the comfort of their homes” continued Ms. Mosinyi.

BTC celebrating more than 40 years of progress is Botswana’s leading and pioneering technology and telecommunications company enabling the socio-economic development of Botswana. Today BTC’s infrastructure is the backbone of a possible national digitisation strategy, its network envelopes Botswana beyond the eastern corridor to the hostile terrains where no other network would explore.