BTC Posts Strong Half-Year Results 

Records 57% jump in profit after tax to P112m from P71m

Revenue up a modest 1% to P722m, driven by data and fin service.

Says replacing copper cables with fibre countrywide has reduced costs

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) has reported robust performance for the six-month period ending 30 September 2024, underscoring its resilience in a rapidly changing telecommunications landscape.

Acting CEO Boitumelo Paya has attributed the success to strategic growth in emerging segments and operational efficiencies.

Authorised by BTC’s Board of Directors on 28 November 2024, the interim financial results reveal a 57 percent jump in profit after tax, climbing to P112 million from P71 million.

Operational excellence

EBITDA improved by 8.5 percent, with an impressive margin of 34.8 percent. The company’s revenue stood at P722 million, reflecting a modest 1 percent increase, driven by growth in data and financial services.

“These results demonstrate our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and innovation, even in the face of industry headwinds,” Paya said in a statement accompanying the results.

“While we saw declines in fixed and mobile voice revenues, our strategic focus on data services, mobile financial platforms, and cloud solutions is paying off.”

Product mix

BTC’s evolving product mix aligns with shifting consumer preferences for mobile and data-driven services. Key growth drivers included mobile prepaid data, mobile financial services, and data centre cloud solutions.

The rollout of fibre across the country has significantly reduced costs and mitigated service disruptions caused by legacy copper cable theft, a challenge long plaguing the telecommunications sector.

“Consumer preferences are moving towards flexibility and digital accessibility,” Paya noted. “Our investments in fibre and cloud services place BTC at the forefront of this transformation.”

Smega

The statement also highlighted BTC’s progress in its mobile financial services ecosystem, branded Smega.

This platform has been instrumental in promoting financial inclusion, particularly in rural areas where access to banking services remains limited.

Paya emphasised that BTC’s initiatives are designed to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that financial services reach underserved populations.

Despite a challenging economic environment marked by declining diamond exports and weakened government revenues, BTC’s outlook remains optimistic.

Govt a major telecoms consumer

“While economic growth is expected to fall below the IMF’s 4.2 percent projection, we are confident that our strategy positions us for sustainable growth,” Paya remarked.

“The government’s role as a major consumer of telecommunications services also provides a stable foundation for our business.”

Looking ahead, BTC is focused on expanding its mobile network by constructing new sites and upgrading existing ones to enhance connectivity nationwide.

Beyond profit

The company aims to solidify its position as Botswana’s leading digital solutions provider by 2025. “Our mission goes beyond profit; it’s about creating lasting impact through connectivity and financial inclusion,” Paya noted.

“These results are a testament to our dedication to achieving that goal.”