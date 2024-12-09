BCP To Keep Hawk’s Eye On Ministerial Activities

Is critical of Minister Motshegwa’s recent meeting with unions

Pledges to ensure that ministers do not overstep their portfolios

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has vowed to keep tabs on government activities to ensure that ministers do not overstep their portfolios.

According to Botswana’s official opposition, the move is motivated by a need to put an end to violation of established government protocol, especially in relation to engagement with public sector trade unions.

Personal affinities

“The BCP advises ministers to minimise excitement and nostalgia around their personal affinities and political power bases,” the party said in a statement released by its Secretary for Publicity and Information, Professor Mpho Pheko, recently.

“Ministerial allocations made by His Excellency the President Duma Boko should be respected. All ministers ought to respect the President’s prerogative and stay in their respective lanes.

“The BCP will be following how ministers conduct themselves with keen interest. We do so to protect public interest against abuse of office, which was the hallmark of the previous BDP administration.”

Key components

The BCP was disturbed by a meeting that the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, had with trade unions in Gaborone last week.

Motshegwa met with the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), the National Amalgamated Local and Government & Parastatal Workers Union (NALCGPWU) and the Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU).

Although the meeting was officially characterised as a courtesy call, the BCP believes the key components of the meeting – which reportedly included discussing union-related matters – were beyond Motshegwa’s ministerial responsibilities.

Breaching confidentiality

The meeting was reportedly centred on resuscitation of the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC), Motshegwa’s contribution to the matter at Cabinet level, and fostering good working relations with his ministry by scheduling regular engagement platforms.

The BCP holds that by stating his intended contribution in Cabinet in relation to the PSBC, Motshegwa breached government confidentiality. “It is inappropriate for a minister to reveal to third parties what his/her contribution in Cabinet shall be,” the BCP said.

“This could potentially undermine the principle of collective responsibility because his position relative to what Cabinet ultimately decides would be known to outside parties and may be at variance with government position.”

Divisive conduct

It stressed the need to include other trade unions in the purported consultative platforms. “Such divisive conduct by a government minister undermines the government’s commitment to inclusivity,” the statement added.

The BCP urged the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government to allow only relevant ministries to convene stakeholder meetings in order to prevent other ministers from “taking the cue from Minister Motshegwa.”