CAAB Posts Record Revenue

Totals P265m for 2023/24 financial year

Credits its “Flight Plan 2022-24” for robust performance

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a significant leap from its pre-COVID-19 high of P176 million in 2019/20, the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has reported its highest-ever internally generated revenue, totalling P265 million for the 2023/24 financial year.

This milestone was highlighted in the recently released annual report by CAAB Board Chairperson, Basimane Bogopa.

“We are happy to present another financially unqualified audit, with no material findings on performance objectives or non-compliance with legislation, for the second year running,” he said. “We are confident that the positive financial growth trajectory shall continue into the financial year 2024/25 and beyond.”

Post-COVID recovery

The robust financial performance is attributed to aggressive cost containment measures and improvements in revenue streams, all part of the Authority’s post-pandemic recovery efforts.

According to Bogopa, the gains have provided the foundation for sustained growth in the aviation sector, which aligns with Botswana’s Vision 2036 and the National Development Plan 11 (NDP-11).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, CAAB implemented a stopgap strategic plan coined “Flight Plan 2022-24” to stabilise operations while preparing for long-term strategic development. The plan focused on three key areas: restoring financial stability, enhancing the regulatory framework, and elevating aviation safety and security standards.

Focus on human capital

“The Flight Plan sought to align with national priorities, with its primary objectives being financial sustainability, regulatory improvements, and achieving world-class aviation safety standards,” Bogopa stated.

One significant goal was to improve the Effective Implementation (EI) of the eight critical elements deemed essential by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for an effective State Safety Oversight (SSO) system.

Bogopa emphasised the critical role of CAAB’s employees in achieving these successes. “All employees within the Authority remain our most valuable resource,” he said. “We continuously seek to develop and implement programmes to retain, motivate, and incentivise them.”

To further bolster its strategic objectives, the Authority plans to review and optimise its organisational structure in the coming financial year. The goal is to ensure alignment with strategic priorities while maintaining operational efficiency.

World-class CAAB

“A leaner, more appropriately resourced organisational structure will ensure the attainment of CAAB’s goals,” Bogopa noted. “A world-class aviation authority will make Botswana marketable in attracting international airlines and other aviation services.”

Looking ahead, the Board has approved a five-year transformation strategy designed to foster growth in the local aviation industry while improving CAAB’s commercial performance and customer experience.

“It is our expectation that, through the delivery of this strategy, the Authority shall realise improved growth of the local aviation industry and enhanced financial sustainability,” Bogopa said.

