Botswana’s Electricity Generation Surges As Imports Decline

Domestic generation up 11.1% to 988,303 MWH compared to 889,535 MWH of Q3 2023

Imported electricity fell by 38.3% to 236,075 MWH from 382,426 MWH in Q3 2023

Solar energy contributed 0.3% (2,651 MWH) to Botswana’s electricity mix in Q3 2024

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s electricity generation saw a notable increase in the third quarter of 2024, rising by 11.1 percent to 988,303 megawatt-hours (MWH) compared to 889,535 MWH during the same period in 2023.

According to a new report by Statistics Botswana, the growth underscores the country’s strides towards energy self-sufficiency that is driven primarily by enhanced output from its key power stations.

The Electricity Generation & Distribution Stats Brief, Third Quarter 2024, highlights a quarter-on-quarter increase of 23.6 percent, with local electricity production jumping from 799,523 MWH in the second quarter of 2024 to 988,303 MWH in the third quarter.

Morupule A and B power stations

This sharp rise is attributed to improved operational efficiency at the Morupule A and B power stations, which together accounted for 98.1 percent of the total electricity generated.

“The performance of Morupule A and B remains critical to meeting Botswana’s energy demands,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, emergency power plants in Orapa and Matshelagabedi made a smaller but significant contribution of 1.6 percent (15,834 MWH) to the national grid.

Renewable energy is also playing an increasingly prominent role. Solar power stations, including new facilities in Bobonong, Phakalane, and Shakawe, contributed 0.3 percent (2,651 MWH) to the electricity mix during the quarter.

Integration

This integration of solar energy into the national grid reflects Botswana’s growing focus on renewable energy.

“The connection of solar power stations signifies a national commitment to diversifying electricity production sources,” the report stated.

While local electricity production surged, imports declined sharply. Imported electricity fell by 38.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023, dropping from 382,426 MWH to 236,075 MWH.

On a quarterly basis, imports decreased by 38.2 percent from 381,764 MWH in the second quarter to 236,075 MWH.

ZESCO

Zambia’s Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO) remained the leading supplier of imported electricity, accounting for 53.6 percent (126,431 MWH) of total imports.

South Africa’s Eskom provided 31.8 percent (74,962 MWH), while cross-border electricity markets and the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) supplied 12.6 percent (29,782 MWH) and 2.1 percent (4,901 MWH), respectively.

The report explained that cross-border markets enable electricity supply to towns and villages near the borders of neighboring countries, including Namibia and Zambia.

Tangible benefits

The combined trends of increased local generation and reduced imports point to Botswana’s growing energy independence.

The emphasis on improving existing infrastructure and investing in renewable sources appears to be yielding tangible benefits for the nation’s electricity sector.

With Morupule A and B providing the backbone of Botswana’s energy needs and solar power beginning to emerge as a key player, the report paints a picture of a country on the cusp of a more sustainable energy future.