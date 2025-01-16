BPP Warns Members Over Nominated Councillors Disputes

Party asserts it had no role in the nomination process

Warns members against creating unauthorised WhatsApp groups

Two BPP councillors want Moswaane dropped from cabinet

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) has issued a stern warning to its dissenting members and urged them not to involve the party in a running controversy surrounding selection of specially nominated councillors.

The party says neither its leadership nor any of its MPs were involved in the nomination process.

In a strongly worded letter following its Central Committee (CC) meeting in Francistown over the weekend, the BPP addressed allegations that its MPs had overlooked party members in favour of non-party individuals.

No wrongdoing

“The BPP is concerned about the ongoing discussions regarding the issue of specially-nominated councillors, with some members wrongly implicating the party,” it says in the letter.

“It has also come to light that the party’s MPs have committed no wrongdoing. We therefore advise those attacking the party to cease their actions immediately.

“Furthermore, the party strongly discourages members from creating unauthorised WhatsApp groups to launch attacks against the party. Any group formed in this manner should be shut down immediately to prevent further action being taken.”

“Undeserving” individuals

The selection of specially-nominated councillors following the general elections has sparked disputes within the BPP.

Councillor Dorcus Nakedi Moemedi of Monarch Central and Councillor Barulaganyi Bakang Mooketsi of Botsalano, both from the Francistown West constituency, have accused some MPs of failing the party by nominating “undeserving” individuals.

The two councillors have even spearheaded a petition calling for the removal of the MP for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, from his cabinet position as Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.