Senior Officers Seek Probe Into Recruitment    

Say laid out procedures were disregarded

They want answers within a specified period or they will sue

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Senior management officers at several district councils have called on the Ministry of State President and the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs (MLGTA) to investigate alleged irregularities in the recruitment and promotion process for the position of Chief State Counsel within MLGTA.

The aggrieved officers are at Goodhope, Tlokweng, Ramotswa and Kweneng district councils. They want answers provided “within five days of receipt” of their petition, failing which “we will seek legal redress through the courts”.

In a petition addressed to the two ministries, the officers accuse MLGTA leadership of maladministration and blatant disregard for established procedures in public service promotions.

PSP misled

They hold that the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) was misled during the appointment process.

“The minimum qualification requirements for this position are a Bachelor of Laws degree with 10 years of post-qualification experience as an admitted attorney, two of which should have been served as Principal State Counsel,” their petition states.

“In any transparent, ethical, and accountable public institution, such a vacancy must be advertised – whether internally or externally, depending on the source of candidates.

“However, this post was reportedly filled by secondment from the Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers, involving a candidate from a Local Authority under the MLGTA, without being advertised to other qualified candidates within the ministry or AG’s Chambers.”

Excluded

According to the officers, the PSP’s decision to promote and appoint the officer on 18 November 2024 was based on an interview process that had excluded other qualified candidates.

“We believe the Permanent Secretary to the President was misled by the MLGTA leadership, resulting in this irregular appointment,” they state.

The petitioners demand a thorough investigation into the recruitment and promotion process, as well as an explanation for why other qualified officers were overlooked.

Legal redress

They have questioned how MLGTA authorities recommended or interviewed candidates for the E2-Chief State Counsel position, which they say falls under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General.

“We trust that this petition will be treated with the seriousness it deserves and that answers will be provided within five days of its receipt,” says the petition. “Failing this, we will seek legal redress through the courts.”