Police Denounce “Culture Of Violence” Among Batswana

Murder on the rise, with 40% of 25 murders GBV-related

“The severity and brutality of the GBV cases is of great concern”

181 of 298 cases recorded in festive season just past were GBV-related

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has denounced what it says is a growing culture of violence among Batswana as illustrated by the rising number of criminal offences over the festive season.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Dinah Marathe, the worrying trend has resulted in an environment where violence has been normalised.

Addressing a press conference in Gaborone this week, she disclosed that in the latest state of affairs, BPS recorded reductions in most crime categories except for unlawful wounding and rape.

Alarming rate

The Commissioner stated that the police have recorded an alarming rate of violent crimes during the festive season, especially crimes against women and children.

A total of 25 murder cases were recorded, five more than the comparative period in 2023. The Commissioner revealed that 40 percent of the 25 murder cases were Gender-Based Violence (GBV) related.

Marathe said 47 threat-to-kill cases were recorded, one more than the previous comparative period. Rape and attempted rape cases increased from 87 in 2023 to 93 in 2024, unlawful wounding cases increased from 93 to 94 while defilement cases reduced from 42 in 2023 to 30 in 2024.

Conflict resolution

“The number of crimes committed show a worrying culture of violence that is extremely high,” said the Commissioner. “We have a big problem on our hands. This shows that conflict resolution avenues that are peaceful are always overlooked.

“The use of extreme force is high. Of the 298 cases recorded, 181 of them are Gender-Based Violence (GBV) related. The severity and brutality of the GBV cases is of great concern.”

Marathe also noted that suicide cases in the 2024 festive period increased by four in 2024. The Southern region accounted for the highest number of suicide cases with six, the Central District registered four while the North West and South East registered one case each.