Cereal, Beer Led Food & Beverages Import Surge 

Imports of food and beverages hit P1.26 billion in May, with cereals and beer among the top contributors

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s food and beverages imports reached P1.26 billion in May 2025, representing 15.4 percent of total imports during the month.

According to a Statistics Botswana report titled Botswana Food and Beverages Imports May 2025, cereals and beverages, spirits and vinegar were the leading chapters among food and beverage imports, contributing 17.2 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

Cereals dominate

“Cereals were the most prominent commodity imported,” the report stated. Among these, “other maize (corn)” accounted for 46.0 percent, while “other wheat and muslin, not durum wheat other than seed” followed at 26.4 percent.

Semi-milled or wholly milled rice – whether or not polished or glazed – contributed 20.3 percent of total cereal imports.

Miscellaneous edible preparations ranked next with a contribution of 9.0 percent, followed by preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk, including pastry cook products, at 8.9 percent.

Beer tops beverages

Preparations of vegetables, fruits, nuts or other parts of plants accounted for 8.7 percent.

Beverages, spirits, and vinegar emerged as the second most dominant import group in the category. The report shows that beer made from malt was the most imported item in this chapter, accounting for 35.6 percent.

“Other fermented beverages such as cider, perry, mead and sake, as well as mixtures of fermented and non-alcoholic beverages, contributed 14.7 percent,” Statistics Botswana noted.

“Other waters – including mineral and aerated – containing added sugar or flavouring, and non-alcoholic beverages excluding fruit, nut or vegetable juices, followed at 13.0 percent.”

Post Views: 306