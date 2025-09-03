The Final Show

From humble beginnings to national stardom, Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi carved a path that was uniquely his, leaving a mark that cannot be erased, even by the power of death.

BONGANI MALUNGA, TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO & GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At his farewell memorial yesterday, ATI whose artistry transformed Botswana’s soundscape seemed to come alive once more.

His music, message, and his memory filled the air with an energy reminiscent of his time and vibes, an eternal reminder that legends never truly leave the stage.

Friends, family, and fans gathered to pay their respects, turning grief into a moving celebration of a life that burned bright. Tributes poured in through heartfelt speeches, performances, and testimonies of how his music touched lives.

His journey, often marked by both triumphs and struggles, resonated deeply with young people who saw themselves in his art.

The musician

As a musician, Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi’s gift went far beyond entertainment. His purpose was to move people. Through his creativity, he invited us into the depths of his mind and through his vulnerability opened the doors to his heart.

In a genre where flamboyance and lyricism can sometimes feel cold or artificial, ATI had the rare courage to infuse authenticity and relative topics into his music.

Fusing native vernacular into hip-hop preceded ATI’s era but he took it a step further by introducing a melody-driven style that saw him channel superstition, taboo and mental health issues to produce some of the most iconic Botswana songs of all time.

Speaking to the humanity in us

Like many artists, he began by chasing trends, but once he discovered his own voice, he carved out a lane so distinct that it didn’t just propel him forward; he became the lane.

By baring his soul, he was able to reflect victory and struggle in equal measure, speaking to the humanity in all of us. Pressing play to ATI’s songs sent fans beyond rhythm and melody on a journey of healing, reflection and connection.

His courage to confront reality with openness gave his music a timeless quality, creating a soundscape where truth and artistry lived in harmony. This rare combination set him apart, establishing ATI as one of Botswana’s most influential and irreplaceable voices.

A man of the people

“Like I always say, it’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s all about the people,” ATI, carried those words like scripture. He repeated them often, a compass pointing him back to where it all began and where it always ended: the people. They were not just lines that he dropped in interviews or concerts; they were his creed.

His music may have elevated him, his genius may have set him apart, but ATI never stood above his people. He stood with them and was one of them. And now, in the days after his passing away, as grief sweeps across Botswana, social media has been flooded with tributes that show exactly that. His voice was never just his. It belonged to us all.

Substance as the stuff of his music

To list ATI’s great songs is impossible, because greatness ran through all of them. But some pieces stand out, not just as music but as moments — records that spoke to us with particular force. Take, for instance, Lephoi. A love song, yes, but more than that: a hymn.

He sang of love in its purest form, “E le lerato le le tlang le tswa mo pelong e tshweu, bosweu jwa lephoi.” Unconditional and untarnished love, the kind that we all seek but rarely ever find. ATI gave tenderness a language, turned yearning into poetry. He wasn’t just singing for himself but for every listener who had ever longed for something true.

Setimamolelo

The epic Setimamelo track moved the needle. Its video was released in the shadow of COVID-19, just after ATI had been arraigned for breaking lockdown rules. Among other things, the video showed a man under siege.

But where the public saw scandal, he saw a story because vulnerability became art and struggle testimony. He did not wallow in self-pity but elevated pain to something that spoke to all who had been misunderstood, suppressed, or judged.

Then there is Khiring Khiring Khorong, maybe his most prophetic work. He opened with a call – “Batho bame, are you listening?” – and the answer was always yes. We listened then and we listen still. In that song, ATI stripped life bare: love, betrayal, greed, loyalty, contradictions of the human heart. His words were like a surgeon’s scalpel and cut deep, but ATI never flinched. He held nothing back because truth was all that he ever promised.

More than an artist

ATI was more than an artist. He was a mirror. In him, Botswana saw their joys and sorrows; their contradictions and resilience. He demanded more than applause. He demanded introspection. He forced us to hear ourselves in his words and to sit with uncomfortable truths and remember our capacity for tenderness.

More than an entertainer, ATI became a vessel for collective hopes, struggles and triumphs. His music was never self-serving because it was a mirror of the nation that was at once a rallying cry for the youth and an anthem for unity.

The showman who defied gravity

ATI was never ordinary on stage. His performances were legendary for their creativity and electricity – none more memorable than the day he descended onto a show held aloft by a crane before touching down to deliver his verses. Every performance was a spectacular occasion that reminded audiences of the boundless power of art.

Beyond the spotlight, ATI was revered for his humility. He was deeply committed to uplifting the creative sector, pushing boundaries so that other artists could find their footing. He carried the weight of being a cultural icon with grace, often reminding Batswana that his art was never about fame or fortune but was about service. He embodied the possibility of art as activism, music as therapy and creativity as courage.

A legacy of timeless songs

ATI’s untimely passing following his recent hospitalisation for immediate intensive care has silenced one of Botswana’s most powerful voices. But his legacy will not be silenced,not even by the power of death.